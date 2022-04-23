Steve Mangone has helped fly more than 2,000 New England veterans to visit war memorials in Washington D.C. But when he takes off from Logan Airport in Boston Sunday, a special passenger will be on board.
“It’s my dad’s first one,” Mangone said of his father, 81-year-old Albert Mangone, a Vietnam veteran who has lived in Peabody since the 1960s.
The Mangones are a military family through and through. Albert served in the Army for 36 years and was a signal platoon leader during his deployment to Vietnam in 1966. His wife’s father, Marek Pzegeo, was killed in action during World War II, and Steve served in the army for eight years in the 1990s, reaching the rank of lieutenant.
“I wasn’t born yet when he went over, so to be down (at the Vietnam Memorial) with him that day, it's overwhelming just to even think of it,” Steve Mangone said. “I’m definitely crossing something off my bucket list when I share this with him.”
Steve Mangone is the assistant chief of police in Manchester, N.H., and the board chair of Honor Flights New England, a nonprofit that has flown veterans out of Logan and Manchester airports down to Washington D.C. to visit war memorials for free since 2009.
The flights carry World War II, Korea and, more recently, Vietnam veterans who visit the nation’s capital for the day, with senior veterans or ones who are terminally ill getting top priority for the trips. Each veteran can bring a family member or friend as their guardian or have a volunteer act as one in their place.
About 40 veterans who are mostly from Massachusetts, including nine World W ar II veterans, will leave Logan with the Mangones this weekend on the organization's 60th flight and second trip since the start of the pandemic.
“There’s an awful lot of work that goes into it. People like my son do it for nothing,” said Albert Mangone, Peabody's former veterans agent. “They're the real heroes.”
The honor flights are both sent off and greeted by police escorts, firefighters, Cub Scouts, military cadets, motorcycle clubs or other veterans during their trips.
“Every single flight, the veterans are just as surprised as the ones on the first flight. All they know is that they are going to D.C.,” Steve Mangone said. “They don't know they will be met with brass bands and fanfare.”
The veterans’ reactions range from wide smiles to somber tears. Onlookers often give them hugs and applause when they arrive at the memorials, Steve Mangone said.
“It’s so humbling because these guys and ladies don’t ask for anything. They don't think they did anything special,” Steve Mangone said. “They’re just so happy to be down there and take in the day.”
The flights were originally created for World War II veterans, who had to wait nearly 60 years after the end of the war for a memorial honoring their service to be built in D.C..
The organization flew six World War II veterans from the Portuguese American Wars Veterans Post in Peabody to the new monument in 2011, Steve Mangone said. Only one of those veterans is still alive, his father added.
Now, most of the veterans on these trips served in Korea. Sunday’s flight will be one of the first to also have Vietnam veterans on board.
Albert Mangone said his own tour in Vietnam was “hot, humid and uncomfortable.” He’s seen the Vietnam Veterans Memorial a few times, but never stopped to look at it in detail, he added.
“I’m very interested in hearing about those folks and remembering more about what they went through than I went through,” he said.
Well aware of his son’s work with the honor flights, Albert Mangone waited until this year to finally join him on one.
“For him, it wasn’t right until those men and women (from Korea and World War II) had the chance to go,” Steve said. “But we both feel now's the right time.”