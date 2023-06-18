MARBLEHEAD — About 100 people with rainbow signs and rain gear protested outside the Grace Community Church in Marblehead Sunday morning over the removal of Pride flags and the treatment of a gay couple who rents space from the church for their preschool.
Mike Richmond owns and operates Pleasant Street Preschool at the church with his partner Ryan Thompson. He told the crowd Sunday morning that it “has been the worst week of his life” since he recorded two parishioners removing small Pride flags he’d placed in flower boxes outside of the school last weekend, and told the Salem News separately Saturday that the school will not return to the space.
“When we signed the lease, we were upfront that we were a gay couple, and we were told up front that this church community was open and accepting of the LGBT+ community,” Richmond said. “Clearly, based on what you saw in the video from last Sunday's actions, this is not a safe place for us.”
The parishioners, Anne and Richard Steadman, were recorded by Richmond on June 11 saying, “We’re a church that believes in the Bible,” and “You can celebrate who you are, we don’t have to,” as they removed the flags.
Not only has the church stayed silent on the flag incident, Richmond told the crowd, but it has stalled for nearly 10 months on fixing maintenance issues that must be addressed before the school goes to be re-licensed in August.
The church also told the school in March that it had three months to find another space so it could start up a youth program — a request that was later extended until August of next year but, like the other incidents, has made the couple feel like they’ve been targeted for their sexual orientation.
“I'm here to wake up the town of Marblehead, to wake you up to the underlying bigotry and intolerance that is in the heart of your community,” Richmond said. “We're here to show that we do not stand for it.”
Because of these incidents, and because the side of the church was vandalized with the spray-painted phrase, “Stay gay, stay hard, Love is 4 everyone” and a rainbow Friday morning, Richmond doesn’t feel that it's safe for him or his families to return to the building and will no longer operate there, he told the Salem News.
He’s also pursuing legal action against the church, and declined to comment further on the matter outside of his speech at the protest Sunday as a result, he said.
Salem drag queen Gary “Gigi” Gill helped organize Sunday’s protest. A former resident of Marblehead himself, he was upset by the church’s actions, he said.
“It's up to you to voice your opinion and not be scared of a last name or a family business that's been in this town for generations,” Gill told the crowd. “They cannot and will not go around and intimidate people just because of their white privilege.”
While the church typically holds a service at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings, Gill and other demonstrators said it was likely held earlier Sunday morning to avoid the protest.
The crowd of about 100 people had formed by 9 a.m., with some drawing chalk rainbows on the public sidewalk in front of the church.
Lisa Silva, a member of the Danvers Human Rights and Inclusion Committee, spoke to protestors in support of the preschool.
Just as she was heartened to see 350 protesters show up to support a teen drag makeup event in Danvers last month, she was glad for the sea of rainbow outside of the Grace Community Church.
“LGBTQ+ people are extraordinary, and we need to recognize the resilience and determination of the many individuals who fought and are still fighting right here today in our communities right now to live freely and authentically,” Silva said.
Rob Henry and Kevin White, who both work for the LGBTQ+ organization MassEquality, were among the row of soggy signs and dripping protesters Sunday morning.
“It's important that we have a community that embraces everyone and really shows their love for everyone,” Henry said. “Everyone should be able to live their life fully.”
That includes the church, which has not been forthcoming about its intentions to Richmond and his partner, White added.
“This isn’t what Jesus would have wanted,” White said.
