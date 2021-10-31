SALEM — Sitting on her walker on the Pedestrian Mall, in the shadows of Peabody Essex Museum, 85-year-old life-long resident Sally Lander clapped to a nearby guitarist’s music and looked back and forth as her focus followed the costumes passing by her seat.
“I love it when the music starts,” Lander said, her cheeks popping out from behind a mask that otherwise concealed an ear-to-ear smile. “I look at it this way. I’m an old person. I’m not going to be around much longer, and if I can’t go out and enjoy myself now? Then forget it.”
Halloween, she said, brings out the kid in everyone. She’s watched it play out in Salem for decades, and she was thrilled to see it return Sunday — even if the costumes maybe were a little overboard on masks given the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ll stay right here to the end,” Lander said. “Halloween is a wonderful thing. It brings out people, and they all look so very happy.”
As of Salem News press deadline Sunday night, there were no incidents or arrests to report from the first fully supported Haunted Happenings finale since the pandemic first hit the region last March.
Margie Rio and Jack Rotoli, a voodoo priestess and priest from Philadelphia, said their visit to Salem on Sunday marked their 13th straight year hitting the Witch City to close out the season.
“We make the trek every year. It’s awesome,” Rotoli said. “I like to see people getting vaxxed again, and the whole thing about opening up again. People are being considerate, keeping distance from each other.”
Distance was obviously an issue as crowds flooded the city by late afternoon, with tens of thousands of revelers reducing places like the Pedestrian Mall to the hallmark “three-feet-at-a-time” drag of over-congested foot traffic.
Dan Lavoie, a Bangor, Maine resident known in Salem by his free-hugging Salem Satan costume, said it was “good to see the crowds again.”
“Last year, there was a lot of people, but this year it seems to be double, quadruple that amount,” Lavoie said. “Last year was the free air-hugs, and this year, it’s free full-on hugs. ... It feels good, because that’s the whole reason why I’m here.”
Christine Sellin, a Chicago resident, said she last visited Salem 10 years ago.
“I hadn’t really seen many of the changes, the things that have been built up,” she said. “It’s a lot different, but I think it’s a lot different for the better. ... The vibes are a lot more bountiful, things like that.”
For Lander, from her seat on Essex Street, that’s the spirit of her city coming to life. She too was costumed, wearing a black shirt that read “THIS IS MY HALLOWEEN COSTUME.” But she was there to witness everything else.
“I really love Halloween,” Lander said. “Last year, I was dressed up like a clown. I do different things... you know? and I look at different people with costumes and try to get an idea for next year.”
Lander then laughed.
“If I’m around.”
