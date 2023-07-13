In a career that’s stretched over a half century-plus, Rodney Crowell has worked with a fair share of notable names ranging from former boss Emmylou Harris and ex-Cherry Bombs bandmate Vince Gill to ex-wife Rosanne Cash, her father Johnny Cash and R&B legend Booker T. Jones.
On his latest outing, Crowell teamed up with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy to record “The Chicago Sessions,” 11 cuts recorded at the latter’s Windy City recording studio. And while the two artists appreciated each other from afar, the collaboration came after the twosome met on the Cayamo Songwriters Cruise and Crowell felt the need to share his love of the younger musician’s 2018 solo album.
“I was driving home listening to NPR and ‘I Know What It’s Like’ came on from his album ‘Warm’ and there was no traffic on the roads—just me and my radio turned up kind of loud listening to it and thinking, ‘Wow, what a great-sounding piece of music,’” Crowell recalled in an early June interview. “It just spoke to me in a way. Jeff and I happened to be on this boat together and we’d never been introduced. I walked over and said, ‘Man, I heard ‘I Know What It’s Like’ and that whole album. NPR sold me and I wore it out. There is so much about it that I love.’ We had a nice conversation for 15 minutes or so and then he said, ‘Why don’t you come up sometime and record at my studio.’ I took that as a very nice, neighborly thing to say at the end of us saying we admired each other’s work.”
And while the Texas native felt the invite was perfunctory, his daughter Chelsea chastised her father into taking Tweedy up on his offer
“When [our conversation came up she said, ‘Dad, Jeff Tweedy invited you to come up and record at his studio. Get on the phone with your management to call his management and make this happen,’” Crowell related. “I was scolded by my daughter and said OK. Next thing you know it was, ‘Let’s make an album.’”
With Tweedy on board to produce, Crowell grabbed guitarist Jedd Hughes, pianist Catherine Marx and bassist Zachariah Hickman, drove up to Chicago from Nashville and teamed up with Chicago natives John Perrine and Tweedy’s drummer son Spencer for a nine-day recording session that took place in late June/early July 2022. Relieved of production duties, Crowell said it was a free-and-easy experience.
“It was by far the easiest record I’ve ever made,” he said. “Everything is a live performance by all of us. ‘You’re Supposed to Be Feeling Good’ is an old song from my youth that I was reinventing and that one took a bit of work—honestly it did. We spent the most time finding a way to record that. But the rest of it was mostly from my pandemic days of banging around the house. We recorded those songs in one, two, maybe three takes. As a performer, my best performances are when I have a really good producer and I don’t have to think about anything but playing and singing. If the rest of the work I do with whatever time I have left on Earth is me having the freedom of just focusing on singing and playing, I’ll be happy.”
There was clearly plenty of joy going on in the studio for this collection of songs that include a number of gems ranging from the loping bluesy twang of “Somebody to Love” and irresistible opener “Lucky” and its barrelhouse piano runs to Tweedy joining forces with Crowell on the mid-tempo earworm “Everything at Once.” And in staying true to his Texas roots, Crowell includes a subdued and heartfelt reading of Townes Van Zandt’s “No Place to Fall.” Not surprisingly, the soon-to-be 73-year-old singer-songwriter is itching to bring The Chicago Sessions Tour with special guests Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley to the masses with a July 20 show at Rockport’s Shalin Liu.
IF YOU GO
Rodney Crowell
The Chicago Sessions
Thursday, July 20, 7:30 p.m.
Shalin Liu Performance Center
37 Main St., Rockport