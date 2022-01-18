SALEM — Less than two weeks after announcing his intent to replace his former boss as 7th District representative, Manny Cruz has picked up a major endorsement.
Cruz announced Tuesday that he's received the backing of Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll - who has announced her own candidacy for lieutenant governor.
“I’m incredibly proud to support Manny Cruz in his run for state representative,” Driscoll said in a statement released by the Cruz campaign. “Manny knows what it means to work hard for the American Dream."
The development comes as the campaign begins to take shape. On Monday, Salem Councilor-at-Large Domingo Dominguez announced on Twitter that he would also be entering the race to replace Rep. Paul Tucker.
"I am delighted to stand here today with my family and friends to announce my candidacy for the Democratic nomination," Dominguez tweeted, along with a photo of what appeared to be a campaign launch.
Dominguez did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the announcement.
Dominguez, who has been on the council for the past four years, had aligned himself with Driscoll's challenger, Steve Dibble, in last year's mayoral election. He faced an unexpected contest over the presidency of the council, a seat that has traditionally gone to the longest-serving council member who hadn't previously held the seat. He was bypassed for the role by another councilor, Patti Morsillo.
Driscoll, in her endorsement of Cruz, praised Cruz's record on the School Committee, calling him "a relentless advocate and positive force for change."
"The residents off the 7th Essex District deserve an experienced leader who knows how to advance critical legislation and state investments that will positively impact Salem," Driscoll said, "I know first-hand that Manny is the best choice to be our next state representative and that's why I am all in."
As 2022 began, with Driscoll already being talked about as a potential candidate for lieutenant governor before making it official last week, longtime Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett announced that he would not seek a sixth term.
Current 7th District Rep. Paul Tucker quickly announced his intention not to run for another term as state representative and instead run to replace Blodgett. That, in turn, led to an announcement from Cruz.
Another candidate, former Democratic City Committee chair James Willis had expressed interest in running but said in a press release he was still considering whether to do so.
Cruz, meanwhile, has already lined up a list of local and state figures who are supporting his candidacy, including Salem City Councilors Alice Merkl and Meg Riccardi and fellow School Committee member Beth Anne Cornell, who have signed on as co-hosts of Cruz's first fundraising event next Friday, Jan. 28.
Others on the list of co-hosts for the fundraiser include former House Ways and Means chair Jeffrey Sanchez, Rep. Frank Moran, who represents Lawrence, Rep. Thomas Golden, who represents Lowell, and former representative Juana Matias (for whom he also worked).
The event is billed as a virtual birthday fundraiser.
If elected Cruz would be the first Latino to represent the district, which has seen limited turnover in the seat in the past four decades -- Tucker has held the seat since 2015, replacing John Keenan, who became president of Salem State University. Before that, Michael Ruane held the seat for a quarter of a century.
Cruz, 29, worked for Tucker as his legislative aide for four years before leaving to become policy director for Latinos for Education.
He is also currently the vice-chair of the Salem School Committee, where he is that body's first Afro-Latino member. He was first elected in 2018. Cruz said earlier this month that he would remain on the committee if elected to the Legislature.
Cruz, a graduate of Northeastern University, lives in Salem with his wife Vanessa and their 8-month-old daughter Ivy.