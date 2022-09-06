SALEM — Manny Cruz, at the age of 30, has punched a ticket to Beacon Hill.
Cruz won a three-way primary race for the 7th Essex State Representative seat in commanding fashion Tuesday, with three of every five voters city-wide supporting him to replace Paul Tucker, who himself was on the ballot for Essex District Attorney.
With no Republican candidate, the race was between three Salem Democrats, each with their own name recognition.
Cruz, currently vice chairperson of the School Committee, led the field with 60.1% of the vote, knocking out City Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez (31.9%) and Gene Collins (8.0%), a Pioneer Terrace resident and Salem Housing Authority tenant group organizer.
“I’m truly humbled to have the support of Salem’s residents, that they put their faith in me to serve them as their next state representative,” Cruz said, who also congratulated his opponents on their race. “Running for public office isn’t an easy thing to do by any means. They sacrificed time with their family and friends as well.”
The outcome of the race has cast uncertainty on Salem’s School Committee, where two current members were on the statewide ballot: Cruz as vice-chairperson running for state representative, and Mayor Kim Driscoll running for lieutenant governor while serving as School Committee chairperson.
“It has never happened before,” said City Clerk Ilene Simons. “I’ll be meeting tomorrow with (City Solicitor) Beth Rennard to figure out all the possible scenarios.”
Cruz, most recently elected to School Committee in 2021, has not yet decided whether he’ll resign the seat.
The situation creates a struggle for Cruz, who becomes the first Afro-Latino Dominican person to fill the seat and does so as the only person of color on the School Committee.
“Right now, I’m definitely spending time with the family. That’s the first thing,” Cruz said. “I’ve got a bit of transition stuff I need to do with work, so with respect to the School Committee seat, I’m going to hold off on any form of resignation.
“We have a mayor who’s running for lieutenant governor. We’ll likely have a vacancy at the chair position and just signed a contract with our superintendent,” Cruz continued. “Our community has no representation from the Latino community other than myself, so that’s a conversation I’ll have with the speaker of the House, with respect to a timeline that respects the needs of the community. My community needs to come first in any of those conversations.”
“There are a lot of really passionate politicians here in Salem, and it’s great to see them want to be on a larger stage,” said Naomi Cottrell, a Salem resident who supported Mayor Kim Driscoll in her run for lieutenant governor and Cruz for School Committee. “I’ve met Manny a couple times and was able to see what he has done on the School Committee. And I’m excited to have a representative of color.”
Kate Perez, another Salem resident, said she backed Cruz as well.
“I like how he’s focusing on the climate crisis,” Perez said. “He’s experienced. He’s probably the closest to a Democratic socialist.”
Going into Wednesday, Simons said she would leave the situation with Cruz’ seat to the man occupying it. That said, Tuesday night, early indications were that Cruz may be able to handle both jobs.
“I’ve been focusing on the mayor’s race a lot, but I believe like Tim Flynn, for example, the firefighter could still be a ward councilor but couldn’t take the pay,” Simons said, referencing a recent Ward 4 city councilor who also served as a fire lieutenant. “If he doesn’t want to leave the School Committee, I’m going to make sure that’s an option.”
