BEVERLY — It wasn't exactly a run on the bank. More like politely standing in line.
But there were still anxious moments for the dozen or so people who lined up outside the Silicon Valley Bank branch in Beverly on Monday morning.
"It's very stressful," said Belinda Recio, of Hamilton.
Beverly is the home of one of the 17 branches of Silicon Valley Bank, the California-based bank that collapsed and closed on Friday. The failure caused a run on the bank, with depositors fearing they would not be able to get all of their money out.
Beverly police responded to the the SVB branch at 57 Enon St. on Friday morning after a report that the bank had locked its doors and was asking customers to leave. Police Chief John LeLacheur said customers left without issue, and the bank has since hired a security detail.
When the bank reopened at 9 a.m. on Monday, about a dozen people were waiting in line to get in. By that time, the Federal Reserve, Department of Treasury and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. had announced on Sunday that all of the bank's deposits would be guaranteed and that customers would be able to withdraw their money in full.
Brian Gregory, a Silicon Valley Bank senior vice president and the manager of the Beverly branch, opened the doors just before 9 a.m. on Monday to address the crowd. He was accompanied by two officials from the FDIC.
Gregory told the customers that all of their deposits were insured. He said the bank had limited amounts of cash on hand so cash withdrawals would be limited to $1,000 per customer, but said the bank could issue checks "for the full amount of your deposits." One of the FDIC officials told customers they did not have to withdraw their money immediately, saying, "It's 100% safe."
Recio said the announcement was reassuring, but standing in line outside a bank to make sure you get your money back was not an ideal way to do business.
"We felt calm intellectually but stressed emotionally," she said.
Another customer, Jim from Reading, did not want to give his last name but said Silicon Valley Bank depositors were "very lucky that the FDIC has done its job."
"I'm glad the banking system is on top of things," he said. "I'm thankful we're not here with shovels and picks to get our money."
Beverly resident Neiland Douglas said he and his wife had three accounts at the bank. He said all three were well under the federally-insured ceiling of $250,000, so they were not as concerned as depositors and companies with higher amounts whose deposits appeared at risk until the FDIC intervened.
"We were not going to be personally impacted, but there's a lot of uncertainty about a situation like this," Douglas said.
Douglas had been a customer of the bank when it was Boston Private Bank. Boston Private was acquired by Silicon Valley Bank in 2021. Along with Beverly, SVB had Massachusetts branches in Boston, Newton, Cambridge and Wellesley.
The collapse of the bank prompted Axcelis Technologies, a Beverly-based semiconductor supplier company, to issue a press release Sunday saying it expects the collapse will have an "immaterial impact" on the company.
Axcelis said it had an unused line of credit with Silicon Valley Bank and has used the bank for customer receivables. But the company said it has relationships with multiple U.S. and foreign banks and investment managers and "will not have any liquidity issues resulting from the SVB situation."