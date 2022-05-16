SALEM — Let’s hear it for the first responders.
The City Council paused its meeting before adjourning Thursday night to recognize the city’s police, fire and health care workers, who’ve faced and responded to a wave of tragedies in recent weeks.
“We’ve had a number of tragedies across our city in the past few weeks — fires, accidents on highways, trains, loss of life,” said Ward 4 Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain. “It’s been a really difficult few weeks, and we just can’t express enough gratitude for our first responders who are not only helping to control the scene but just showing up at those moments where there’s tragedy striking people.
“It cuts across all wards. It cuts across our whole community,” McClain continued. “You call, and they come. That’s really the bottom line. We just can’t commend them enough. I’m sure they’re all exhausted.”
From a wrong-way crash on Highland Avenue killing two on May 4, to a five-building, three-alarm fire that left nine homeless this past Monday, each incident has given first responders something traumatic to confront and conquer, according to Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy.
“I’ve always told people that you have to have a certain mentality when everyone else is running out of a building to run into a building,” McCarthy said. “That goes for fire; that goes for traffic crashes, everything else you can think of. They’re going in and witnessing what they see first hand.”
The moment was initiated Thursday by Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez, who indicated he was proud of the community’s displays of supporting each other. He talked about watching Hispanic news media cover the fire and how they felt about the city’s handling of the conflagration.
“They spread the news throughout the whole channel (Telemundo), and the response we’ve heard is they hadn’t seen a community like Salem,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez also commended Ward 5 Councilor Jeff Cohen, who represents the victims of the fire. Cohen later said he’s in touch with each victim of the fire and talking to them every couple of days to make sure they’re being taken care of, along with efforts at City Hall run by Julio Mota, Salem’s constituent services director.
Cohen also highlighted the sensitivity of the situation, as the fire hit a property with a history of being used to run an illegal rooming house.
“I know I do this... We take for granted how our life is, and sometimes, it’s hard to see people who really have so little,” Cohen said. “Everything they might have might be in a drawer or a room, and they don’t live week to week... sometimes, they don’t know how they’ll get to the next day.
“They really appreciate that people in the neighborhood, people in the city actually care about them,” Cohen concluded. “For some of them, that’s the first time it’s happened in a long time.”
To help those impacted and get help if you were impacted, visit bit.ly/HancockStreetFire. For more coverage of the fire as it happened, visit bit.ly/3wjFzmM.
