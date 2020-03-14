BEVERLY — The Essex County District Attorney's Office and Beverly police are investigating after a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Friday night on Summer Street.

The district attorney's office is treating the matter as a homicide, according to a statement Saturday. 

The 50-year-old man lived at 10 Summer St., according to the Essex District Attorney's Office. Police found the man after responding to the home around 6 p.m. Friday. 

The Essex State Police Detective Unit is also involved in the investigation. 

