BEVERLY — The Essex County District Attorney's Office and Beverly police are investigating after a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Friday night on Summer Street.
The district attorney's office is treating the matter as a homicide, according to a statement Saturday.
The 50-year-old man lived at 10 Summer St., according to the Essex District Attorney's Office. Police found the man after responding to the home around 6 p.m. Friday.
The Essex State Police Detective Unit is also involved in the investigation.
Check back for updates as they become available.
