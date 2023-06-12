BEVERLY — A Beverly lobsterman is off the hook on charges that he caught more than 100 illegal lobsters.
The Essex District Attorney’s Office has dropped a nearly two-year criminal case against Timothy Birarelli, of Beverly, according to his attorneys. Birarelli was accused by the Massachusetts Environmental Police on Dec. 9, 2020, of catching 103 lobsters that were either too short, too long, or otherwise violated state lobstering regulations.
A spokesman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office said the case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence.
According to briefs filed in Salem District Court by Birarelli’s attorneys, Environmental Police conducted a seven-hour investigation at Birarelli’s Wharf on Water Street in Beverly and released the 103 lobsters back into the ocean, over Birarelli’s objections.
The attorneys said Environmental Police incorrectly measured and evaluated the lobsters, wrongfully disposed of the evidence, and conducted an unlawful search and seizure. The DA’s office dropped all charges on June 5.
Birarelli was represented by David Smith, Liam O’Connell and Olaf Aprans of Farrell Smith O’Connell Aarsheim Aprans LLP of Salem. In a statement released through his attorneys, Birarelli said he was “thankful that the Essex County District Attorney’s office dropped this matter.”
