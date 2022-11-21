DANVERS — What happened to a then-16-year-old sophomore in an Essex Tech classroom back in 2019 “should never have happened,” a prosecutor told a Salem District Court jury Monday.
That’s not only because no student should experience indecent assault and battery by a teacher, prosecutor Gabrielle Foote told jurors — but because administrators at the Danvers school had already received complaints from at least three other students about inappropriate physical contact with Robert Vandenbulcke yet failed to notify police or take any other action to stop it, the prosecutor said.
Vandenbulcke, 65, of Salisbury, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery, and his lawyer, Gerard LaFlamme, told jurors Monday that his client’s actions were accidental, the result of being in close contact in a busy kitchen.
The school serves students from all over the eastern part of Essex County.
The student, who is now 19 and attending college, described how he had asked to work in the kitchen that day because his dad was coming to the school’s restaurant for lunch. He said that in the weeks before the incident, Vandenbulcke had praised his work and invited him to work during a fundraising gala the school was putting on.
Vandenbulcke, he testified, had sent the other students to gather ingredients and supplies and was alone at the stove with him.
The student said Vandenbulcke dropped a towel that had been hanging on the front of the stove. The student said that as the teacher retrieved the towel, the back of his hand touched the front of the student’s pants.
When Vandenbulcke stepped away, the student told a classmate working in another section. That classmate, who testified later in the day, told jurors that the student approached him, surprised, and blurted out “Chef V just touched my (genitals).”
A few minutes later, after Vandenbulcke returned to the stove, it happened again, the student said, this time as the teacher reached over to adjust a burner and then pressed the back of his hand against the student’s genitals.
During cross-examination by LaFlamme, the student was challenged on his timeline and pressed as to why, if he was upset by the first contact, he returned to the stove.
Foote plans to call at least three other students, however, who reported similar unwanted physical contact by Vandenbulcke in the months before Nov. 12, 2019. Foote argued to Judge Randy Chapman, and later suggested to jurors, that Vandenbulcke had a pattern of making his inappropriate contact with the students appear to be inadvertent.
While the case centers around what happened on the morning of Nov. 12 as the student stood at a stove, stirring a roux for a sauce, Foote suggested that equally as concerning was the school’s response to the earlier complaints.
At several points Monday Foote sought to elicit testimony about the school’s failure to notify police after the other students complained — and of their decision to instead set up a meeting between each of the accusers and Vandenbulcke.
“They called the these kids out of their classes and put them in an office with the defendant and asked them, put the onus on them, to come up with a sign to let him know to back off,” Foote told jurors, characterizing the response as “telling them to talk it out.”
They planned to do the same thing with the student in the criminal case, until the boy’s father objected. He told jurors such a meeting “was not going to be helpful to (his son) or anyone else.”
Then he called police — and learned that it was the first they had heard of the incident involving his son.
It was only after Vandenbulcke was charged that the school then disclosed the earlier reports by multiple other students.
Foote also told Chapman that she has subpoenaed some school administrators who did not appear on Monday.
She also asked Chapman to order Essex Tech officials to turn over what, if anything, they reported to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education about the incidents — requests that the school and its lawyer had not honored as of Monday.
Chapman, however, ruled that some of what Foote wanted to elicit or tell jurors was not relevant to the case.
In her opening statement, Foote drew an objection from LaFlamme when she told jurors about the school’s failure to report the incident to Danvers police until the boy’s father had already called them and a detective reached out to the school. Chapman told the jury the issue before them is whether there was a sexual assault, not on what any other parties may or may not have done.
Later, as Foote questioned the school’s human resources director, Kathleen Holman, LaFlamme again objected when the prosecutor began to ask about the employment history of both Vandenbulcke and School Superintendent Heidi Riccio — suggesting that they were both at Greater Lawrence Vocational Technical School at the same time.
“That’s my understanding,” Holman testified.
Foote then asked if Holman knew the circumstances of Riccio’s departure from that school.
That’s when LaFlamme objected. After a discussion with Chapman at sidebar, the prosecutor stopped the line of questioning.
Testimony will resume Tuesday morning. LaFlamme did not say whether Vandenbulcke, who was once a well-known restaurant owner in Newburyport, will take the stand.
