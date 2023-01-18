SWAMPSCOTT — Investigators found Ana Walshe's DNA on the cuff, sleeves and pants of a blood-stained white Tyvek suit that was among the items found inside a Swampscott apartment complex dumpster last week, a prosecutor said during Brian Walshe's arraignment on a murder charge Wednesday.
Among the other items found was part of a necklace Ana Walshe had been photographed wearing, Hunter boots, a Prada purse, slippers, and her COVID-19 vaccination card, the prosecutor said.
That was among the new details disclosed by Norfolk County First Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland during Brian Walshe's arraignment in Quincy District Court on charges of murder and moving a body.
Ana Walshe, 39, a mother of three young children, was last seen at her Cohasset home by a friend who'd spent New Year's Eve with the couple.
The prosecutor said her phone showed that it was in the same place for the evening. It was then shut off at 3:14 a.m. on New Year's Day.
But the four-day gap between when Ana Walshe's phone was shut off in the early morning hours of New Year's Day and when she was reported missing also gave Brian Walshe time to get rid of other evidence — evidence that investigators believe has already been picked up from dumpsters in Abington and Brockton and incinerated.
Surveillance video showed him hefting a heavy-looking trash bag into an Abington dumpster on the afternoon of Jan. 3, and then another bag into a Brockton dumpster, Beland told a judge.
Brian and Ana Walshe had lived on the North Shore for a period of time, and Ana owned a home at 6 Edgewood Road in Marblehead from 2018 until 2020. Brian was living in a condo in Lynn, and the couple owned two other investment properties in Lynn and Revere.
A November 2020 Google street view image of the Marblehead home shows two vehicles parked outside: A Maserati — which Ana Walshe had posted about on social media — and a Volvo, the same make of car a prosecutor said Walshe drove around eastern Massachusetts in the days after the killing.
Walshe, 47, whose mother Diana lives in an upscale apartment complex in Vinnin Square, told investigators that he'd traveled to Swampscott to help his mother but lost his way and ended up on Route 1. He claimed he was unable to find his cell phone that day.
He told investigators that he knew he was lost when he passed "the pirate ship" on Route 1. ("The Ship," a once-iconic Route 1 restaurant, was demolished nearly five years ago.)
The dumpsters in Swampscott were secured and taken to Republic Services in Peabody to be searched on Jan. 9.
Investigators found blood stains and blood-stained items, including that Tyvek suit, a tarp, cleaning supplies, a rug, towel, as well as a hacksaw, a hatchet and shears. Prosecutors say Walshe had purchased those items over the course of several days.
They also found slippers, which, like the Tyvek suit, had DNA from both Brian and Ana Walshe.
Besides the physical evidence recovered from Swampscott and from the couple's home, investigators also compiled data from Brian Walshe's cell phone from the days after his visit to Swampscott, showing him traveling to the Abington and Brockton apartment complexes, as well as the Home Depot, Lowes, and Home Goods stores.
But they also found a history of Google searches starting in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, when he searched the question, "How long before a body starts to smell?" at 4:55 a.m.
Over the next several hours he would search questions such as "10 ways to dispose of a body if you really need to," the effects of formaldehyde or ammonia, whether it's better to wash bloody clothes or throw them away, can an identification be made from broken teeth, can an identification be made from partial remains, and can you be charged with murder without a body.
Investigators also looked at Brian Walshe's earlier search history. On Dec. 27, he searched, "what's the best state to divorce in?"
Beland suggested that rather than divorce his wife, Walshe killed her.
Brian Walshe will remain held without bail pending his indictment in the case, which will move it to Norfolk Superior Court.
Walshe's attorney, Tracy Miner, did not contest the state's request for detention. Bail is exceedingly rare in first-degree murder cases.
A status hearing via Zoom is scheduled for Feb. 9.