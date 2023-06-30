BEVERLY — Dane Street Beach and Brackenbury Beach were closed on Friday due to high bacteria levels in the water, according to an announcement from the city.
The announcement said water quality at public beaches in Massachusetts must be monitored by local public health departments. When the water quality is unsafe, the beach must be "posted" with a sign indicating that swimming is unsafe and may cause illness.
The next testing at the beaches will not occur until next week, the announcement said.
According to the state website on beach closings, beaches are closed when levels of E. coli exceed limits. Water is considered unsafe for swimming when two exceedances occur on consecutive days.
People can still go to the beaches but cannot go into the water, according to the state guidance.