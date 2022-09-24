DANVERS — The Lynda J. Talbot memorial 5K walk/run will return to Danvers Oct. 2 to raise money for cancer patients and their families.
The event will kick off at 10 a.m. at Great Oak School on Pickering Street. Those who can’t be there in person are welcome to take part virtually.
Donations raised will support cancer patients and their families, fund scholarships to Danvers High School seniors and go toward cancer research in memory of Lynda J. Talbot.
Talbot graduated from Danvers High in 1966. She had been a Danvers resident for more than 60 years when she died from breast cancer in 2010.
“Being there for a person going through this is important,” said Talbot’s daughter, Julie (Talbot) Donnelly. “My mother’s been sick, my father’s been sick, we’ve had a lot of family and friends who have had cancer, and there’s support they need during that difficult time.
Donnelly was 12 years old when her mother was first diagnosed with cancer. Her sister Stacy (Talbot) Bazylinski was 10.
“We’re trying to give back to the community who was so supportive to our family during my mother’s 23-year battle with cancer,” Bazylinski said. “We understand that a lot of families aren’t as fortunate as our family has been in terms of affording treatment.”
Her family’s fundraising work has provided financial support to more than 70 local residents who are fighting cancer. Scholarships have also been awarded to over 50 Danvers High seniors.
The memorial run/walk started in 2011. This is the first time the event has been able to be held in person since the start of the pandemic.
“I’m excited to get everybody together finally. It’s been two years,” Donnelly said. “I’ve had a lot of people reach out saying they’re so excited.”
Hundreds of people have already signed up to participate in the run/walk, Bazylinski said. She hopes locals continue to take part in the event, donate to her mother’s memorial fund or support people with cancer in their own lives.
“People of all ages are diagnosed daily,” Bazylinski said. “It goes across the gamut. You never know if you’re going to be there and need that support yourself, so it’s nice to be able to give back.”
Visit talbot.racewire.com to sign up for the run/walk. Same day registration will begin at Great Oak School at 8 a.m. the day of the event.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.