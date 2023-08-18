DANVERS — The Select Board unanimously adopted an all-hands on deck effort between town officials and residents to tackle climate change over the next three decades.
The Climate Action, Sustainability, Preservation and Resiliency (CASPR) Plan, as it is called, is the most ambitious initiative to reduce the effects of climate change and promote sustainability in the town so far.
It calls for significant action in six target areas in Danvers: Energy; buildings; natural resources; public health and safety; transportation and land use; and solid waste. Mainly, for the town to move away from the use of fossil fuels and prepare for more extreme heat and weather events.
“We wanted to understand where is Danvers now, what is our contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, and where are they coming from?” Assistant Utility Director Clint Allen said at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting.
Climate change has already caused more extreme heat days, warmer winters, fewer but more intense rainy days and more extreme weather and flooding in Danvers, according to NOAA, UMass Amherst’s Northeast Climate Science Center and other climate research organization cited in the plan.
Summers in Danvers could resemble a current-day summer in South Carolina by 2100 if significant change isn’t made, according to the data. Already, August last year was the hottest one on record in the state, having 11 extreme-heat days alone.
The North Shore coastline could also see the sea level rise by up to 3 feet by 2050 if global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are not successful, the plan said.
In the draft of the plan approved Tuesday, the town outlines specific steps it needs to take to improve the six areas of concern, what divisions of the town will be responsible for that work, what the overall time frame of that work will be and possible outside funding sources to cover or offset costs.
This work primarily starts with tackling greenhouse gas emission sources. Transportation in Danvers, particularly cars, amounts to 47% for the town’s emissions, with buildings accounting for 43% and waste amounting to 10%, according to data from the town.
Through the plan, the town aims to electrify all buildings and sources of transportation, along with reducing energy demand, eliminating methane gas leaks and diverting solid waste by 2050.
Danvers will have to offer rebates for commercial- and residential-building owners to switch to solar power, and buy more electric charging stations and municipal vehicles, including school buses. The town will also aim to reduce its municipal energy use by 20% within the next five years, according to the plan.
With Danvers controlling its own municipal light plant, the idea of switching to renewable energy can seem daunting in a time where most electricity is still generated from fossil fuels, Select Board member Matthew Duggan said Tuesday.
“Internally, we have already developed a long-range planning team and process,” Allen said. “We’re already running forecasts out to 2050 with various scenarios, because is it realistic that everything’s going to be 100% electric in 27 years? I don’t know and I don’t think anybody knows, but we want to be prepared for that.”
The town will have to create incentives and educational materials for sustainable landscaping practices like minimizing the use of pesticides and using green infrastructure, according to the plan.
More training will have to be available to residents and town officials around emergency responses to extreme weather events caused by climate change. The town will also have to create a residential compost pilot program and likely charge for trash pickup, but not recycling, to incentivize proper disposal or reuse of materials.
“We have developed a shared vision for a sustainable future,” Town Manager Steve Bartha wrote in a statement included in the plan. “We know what it will take to achieve success, and through this planning process, we have begun to amass the resources and technical expertise to get there.”
The plan was created through community assessments, data analysis and community engagement activities that started in 2019 through Resilient Danvers, the town’s campaign between local officials, partners and residents to combat climate change.
Now that the plan has been approved by the Select Board, a core advisory group of municipal employees will meet during the second week of September to determine next steps.
The next big focus will be on securing Danvers a Green Community designation from the state, which about 290 communities have already done over the last decade.
“That will really help Danvers not only access grant money and additional funding to help to support this plan, but it will also give us guidance from some of the experts in the state about how other towns and communities have been successful in implementing these plans,” Allen said.
A vacant position in the town’s electric division will have sustainability coordinator responsibilities added to the role as it’s being filled, Allen said. The new hire will oversee the CASPR plan’s progress and help implement its action items, he added.
Allen and other major players in the plan will formerly update the Select Board and residents at least once a year moving forward on the plan’s progress. An online dashboard on Resilient Danvers’ website will also be updated with this information regularly.
“Even if we don’t achieve the goals, just the simple fact that we’re making the attempt, I think, down the road, future residents of Danvers will look back on our efforts and probably commend this — that at least we tried to do something,” Duggan said.
For more information about Resilient Danvers and to view an online version of the plan, go to https://resilient.danversma.gov/our-plan.
