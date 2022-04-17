Historical reenactors stand at ease behind a headstone at the Training Field, which stands as a memorial to the seven Danvers men who died on April 19, 1775, in Menotomy, now named Arlington, in observation of Patriots Day in Danvers, April 19, 2021. The members of Danvers Alarm List Company honor the Danvers men who fell at the Jason Russell House on April 19th 1775, by doing their own mini-marathon march every year on Patriots Day.