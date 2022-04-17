The Danvers Alarm List Company will resume their regular schedule of events in Danvers and Peabody to commemorate Patriots Day and the men of South Danvers on Monday.
Here is the schedule for the day:
- 8–8:20 a.m. Training Field (Centre Street, Danvers). The Village Training Field on Centre Street was given to the town by Deacon Nathaniel Ingersoll in 1709 as a training place. A marker at the Training Field stands as a memorial to the seven Danvers men who died on April 19, 1775, in Menotomy (Arlington).
- 8:40-9 a.m. Jacobs Gravesite (Edgehill Road, Peabody). Henry Jacobs was one of the Danvers men who fell on April 19. He is buried in a family cemetery. At that time, Peabody was part of Danvers.
- 9:20-9:50 a.m. Old South Burial Ground (Main Street, Peabody). The South Burial Ground contains the graves of four Danvers men who died on April 19: Ebenezer Goldthwaite, George Southwick, Samuel Cook, and Benjamin Daland.
- 10-11 a.m. Lexington Monument (Washington Street, Peabody)
- 11:20-11:50 a.m. Reuben Keniston Grave — Leach Burial Ground (Elliot Street, Danvers). Reuben Keniston was a Beverly man who marched to Menotomy with Capt. Israel Hutchinson's company. He was killed on April 19.
- 12-12:20 p.m. Hutchinson Home Site Marker (Water Street, Danvers). Capt. Israel Hutchinson commanded a Minute company that fought in Menotomy.
- Hutchinson lived in a home on Water Street in Danversport, which is no longer standing. The bodies of the Danvers dead were brought back to this house on April 20, 1775. A granite marker marks the location of the house.
- 12:40-1 p.m. Nurse Homestead Cemetery (Pine Street, Danvers). The cemetery at the Nurse House contains the graves of Revolutionary War veterans Francis Nurse (grandson of Rebecca) and Matthew Putnam.