The Danvers Alarm List Company will host its annual Patriots Day events in Danvers and Peabody Monday to honor local colonial minutemen who fought in the first days of the American Revolution.
The schedule of events:
- 8 to 8:20 a.m. Training Field (Centre Street Danvers). The Village Training Field on Centre Street was given to the town by Deacon Nathaniel Ingersoll in 1709 as a training place. A marker at the Training Field stands as a memorial to the seven Danvers men who died on April 19, 1775 in Menotomy (Arlington).
- 8:40 to 9 a.m. Jacobs Gravesite (Edgehill Road Peabody). Henry Jacobs was one of the Danvers men who fell on April 19. He is buried in a family cemetery. At that time, Peabody was part of Danvers.
- 9:30 to 10 a.m. Old South Burial Ground (Main Street Peabody). The South Burial Ground contains the graves of four Danvers men who died on April 19: Ebenezer Goldthwaite, George Southwick, Samuel Cook, and Benjamin Daland.
- 10:15 to 11 a.m. Lexington Monument (Washington St. Peabody)
- 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. Reuben Keniston Grave - Leach Burial Ground (Elliot Street Danvers). Ruben Keniston was a Beverly man who marched to Menotomy with Capt. Israel Hutchinson's company. He was killed on April 19.
- Noon to 12:20 p.m. Hutchinson Home Site Marker (Water Street Danvers). Capt. Israel Hutchinson commanded a Minute company that fought in Menotomy. Hutchinson lived in a home on Water Street in Danversport, which is no longer standing. The bodies of the Danvers dead were brought back to this house on April 20, 1775. A granite marker marks the location of the house.
- 12:40 to 1 p.m. Nurse Homestead Cemetery (Pine Street Danvers). The cemetery at the Nurse House contains the graves of Revolutionary War veterans Francis Nurse (grandson of Rebecca) and Matthew Putnam.
For more information about the Alarm List or to join, contact Henry Rutkowski at henrywrutkowski@gmail.com or call 978-774-8799.