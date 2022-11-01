DANVERS — The Danvers Art Association has announced its Call to Artists for its art show, the Joys of Winter, at the historic Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St. Due to the success of its first art show at the popular library this past June and July, this will be the Art Association's second art event in the historic building.
The show will open on Saturday, Nov. 19, with a public reception from 2-4 p.m., and will run through Dec. 31. It will be in the Standring Room on the first floor off the library's lobby (the former periodical room). Art Association members and nonmembers throughout neighboring communities are welcome to exhibit.
There is no charge to participate, but artists' entries must portray the joys of winter through such inspirations as landscapes, seascapes, cityscapes, nature, people, animals, pets, etc. Drop-off will be at the library in the Standring Room the week of Nov. 13, at the following times: Nov. 14, 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 15, 2-5 p.m.; and Nov. 16, 2-5 p.m.
The show will offer all artistic abilities an opportunity to present the visual arts of oil painting, watercolor, acrylic, soft pastel, photography, sketching, pen and ink, as well as newer trends of digital art and fan art.
Depending on total participation, there may need to be a limit on the number of submissions per artist. All artists will have the option to sell their work, with commissions of 10% to the Danvers Art Association, 10% to the library and 80% to the artist.
The show will be judged by Noelle Boc, the library director, with ribbons for first, second and third place, as well as honorable mention. Winning pieces will be announced at the reception.
For the second time this year, a People’s Choice Award will be given in addition to the individual place ribbons. This award will be given for the piece voted most liked by the public showcasing the artist and his or her work. The public is invited to view all the artwork throughout the duration of the show and vote for a piece that truly impresses them. Voting will take place at the library. This winning piece will be announced at the end of the show.
The library and DAA will provide food and refreshments for the reception.
To participate in the show, contact Jim Morrocco for details at jimmorrocco@yahoo.com.