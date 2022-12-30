Danvers local Lyzzie LaRosa, aka babychoas, is fresh off her win as best metal artist of the year at the Boston Music Awards. and things are only getting bigger from here.
LaRosa, 21, has been writing music since she was 8. She taught herself how to play the piano and spent her childhood composing flute, vocal and piano compositions, but didn’t release her first song until last year.
Now she’s close to releasing her first EP “Iconography” through her Los Angeles-based label Cleopatra Records with hopes of going on tour. She has about 120,000 followers on each of her TikTok and Instagram accounts and nearly 60,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, with her top single “flesh” garnering more than 1.5 million plays on the streaming service alone.
She beat out nine other nominees when she took home her award for best metal artist on Dec. 14.
“I was not expecting to win,” LaRosa said. “That’s like the most cliche thing I could say, but I really wasn’t because there were so many artists, not just within my genre but everywhere else, that are really making these crazy impacts.
“It feels like the level of confirmation and kind of a precursor to the future of what I can be capable of,” she said.
LaRosa’s sound is reminiscent of Evanescence, her favorite band, and the metal scene of the 2000s. But her powerful pop vocals give the genre’s screeching guitar riffs and heavy beats a new twist her label calls “pop industrial.“
As a target of severe bullying that made her switch schools multiple times, LaRosa said she found her voice in songwriting as a kid.
“I would describe myself as someone who pulls from things inside. I just don’t know what else to do, so I create,” she said. “I’m a culmination of every bad thing and good thing (that’s happened in my life). I’ve kind of become the things that I feared and that I desired all at the same time.”
That’s also what inspired her stage name, which she called a “juxtaposition of both perceived purity and chaos.”
Like her name, it’s the mix of influences she uses in her music that makes her so unique, her manager Jeremy Saffer said.
“She’s a part of the new generation of music where it’s not a single genre, which is really cool,” he said. “She has a little bit of everything in what she does and no two songs are exactly alike … and she’s a very genuine, unique person and I think that’s going to show in everything she does and shows in everything she’s done so far.”
Winning her latest award against legendary metal bands like Cave In, Converge and Revocation is “mind blowing,” Saffer said, since these groups have already helped shape the genre.
“She doesn’t even have an album out and she won over them, so it just goes to show that everything she’s about to do, putting the album out and everything that’s going to happen, is just going to be so massive for her,” he said.
LaRosa hopes to perform her first shows as babychaos in Massachusetts and Florida, since she splits her time between the two states. She’s already released two music videos on her YouTube channel and occasionally models in alternative shoots, which she’s been doing since she was 14.
“It’s funny, because she dresses very hard metal,” said her mother Jeanne Frassica, who lives in Danvers. “People sometimes are a little bit scared to approach her because I think that they don’t know what they’re going to get out of her. But then they get this sweet little thing.”
LaRosa was recently featured in Inked Magazine for her work and her award. She said the uptick in her success hasn’t totally hit yet.
“I didn’t get the award itself that night because it had to be mailed out, so I think it’s going to really set in when I physically get it,” she said. “That’s going to feel nuts to see my name on it.”
