DANVERS — A family field day fundraiser will take place at Riverside School in Danvers Saturday to support Inclyousion Sports, a nonprofit that gives kids of all abilities the chance to be active and have fun while doing it.
Kids can play sports, take a shot at a dunk tank and snack on food from Melt, a locally-run food truck, from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. More than 30 businesses have donated gift cards, museum passes, Red Sox tickets and other fun prizes that will be up for grabs during a raffle.
A balloon artist and DJ, along with local vendors, will also be at the field day. While the event is free, attendees are encouraged to donate to Inclyousion’s new gym, which is opening at Mills 58 on Pulaski Street in Peabody this fall.
“We’re trying to build that safe community where families can show up and don’t have to worry about being judged by other families,” said founder and president Greg Perkins. “Everyone’s there to learn sports, have fun and make friends.”
Inclyousion launched last September in partnership with Danvers Recreation.
Since then, the organization has introduced 200 kids between the ages of 18 months and 10 years to sports in nearly a dozen communities across the state.
The program offers classes with trained coaches in football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, tennis and track and field.
Perkins is a Danvers resident and certified behavioral analyst who has worked with kids with autism and other diagnoses for 14 years. He wanted to use his skills to help kids find a sport they love in a non-competitive environment — especially after his son struggled to fit in on a typical sport team last spring, his wife Kristen Perkins added.
“We have a typically-abled, almost 5-year-old kid right now, but when we tried to enroll him in a local soccer program, he was shy, he was really nervous and he had a really hard time jumping into a group of 20 kids he didn’t know with inexperienced coaches, and so it was a really negative experience for us,” she said.
Inclyousion looks to change that for their son and other kids. Classes are open to all children and cost half of what competitive programs do, said Kristen Perkins, who is also the vice chair of Danvers’ Human Rights and Inclusion Committee.
The program switches the sport it focuses on every four weeks and teaches kids the fundamental skills of the game. Class sizes are capped at eight kids per two coaches to give kids the one-on-one experience they need to truly get to know a sport.
“When a kid finds out they really like a sport like baseball, they can enroll in a team,” Kristen Perkins said. “Parents know their kid has already had that introduction to the fundamentals and that they kind of know what to expect, and it’s nice because the way we teach it, kids of all ability levels, all experience levels, can kind of show up and play and learn together.”
The organization has used local gym and field space to host its programs since its began. But once renovations on its new gym at Mills 58 are complete, Inclyousion will have dedicated spaces for its programs, equipment, offices and events like birthday parties.
Most importantly, it will be a spot for kids to explore their potential.
“This is everything I wanted to do. I want to be removing barriers and seeing why a kiddo might be on the outside,” Greg Perkins said. “Why can’t that child play the sport? Is the language too difficult, is the sensory needs too strong? Is the task too difficult?
“For me, it’s finding that puzzle piece,” he continued. “For kids, every day can be a little bit different. Every kid’s going to learn a little bit differently, and I want to see that connection.”
For more information about Inclyousion Sports, visit https://inclyousionsports.com/.