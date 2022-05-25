DANVERS — The six Soucy brothers each left their hometown of Danvers by the time they were 20 years old to join the military. Five served in World War II, four were shipped overseas, and all of them, miraculously, survived.
Their service was memorialized this past Saturday when the Liberty Street Bridge in Danvers was renamed the Soucy Family Memorial Bridge in their honor.
“Maybe they weren’t extraordinary people themselves as individuals, but together, that’s an extraordinary story for six brothers to go away and all come home safe,” said Jeannine Nash, the daughter of WWII veteran Roland Soucy.
With help from Dick Moody, the co-founder of Operation Troop Support — a Danvers-based nonprofit that supports soldiers and their families — Nash raised more than $4,000 for the new plaque that was unveiled at Pope’s Landing beside the bridge to honor her family’s sacrifice.
“I know what it’s like to serve and I know the dangers, the holidays, the loneliness that goes with family separations,” Moody said. “This is a big deal. People need to remember it, especially this time of the year when the following week, we’ve got a ceremony to honor the soldiers that have passed.”
Nash’s father was born to French Canadian immigrants and grew up alongside his five brothers and two sisters during the Great Depression, working from a young age to support their struggling family. A year after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Roland joined the Marines.
He would go on to fight in the South Pacific, participating in battles at Sugar Loaf Hill and Naha in Okinawa, Japan. His division was sent to Tsingtao, China, in 1945 to accept the surrender of Japanese troops and oversee their return back to Japan. While he was honorably discharged in April 1946, he was called back to serve stateside at Camp Lejeune during the Korean War until 1952.
Roland went on to have 12 children. He moved to Beverly, Fall River and Amesbury before retiring to Arizona, and died in Las Vegas in 2003.
“For a long time growing up, it didn’t really mean much to me, but as I got older, it was amazing to me that all six of them served and managed to come home safely,” Nash said.
The first time Nash took a strong interest in her family’s role in the war was when she watched the 1998 film “Saving Private Ryan,” a fictional story about saving a soldier during WWII whose three brothers had been killed in action.
“Considering this, it was a really big sacrifice for my father’s family,” Nash said.
Nash’s uncle Armand was the first to join the fight. He enlisted in the Marines in June of 1942 and served in New Zealand before serving in Bougainville in the Solomon Islands, Guam, and possibly at Iwo Jima (the family hasn’t been able to confirm that). He survived malaria and was on active duty until he was honorably discharged in October 1945.
His twin brother Roger enlisted in the Army a month after Armand joined. Roger served in the Medical Corps in China, Burma and India. He was honorably discharged in March 1946, and served in the honor guard at a presidential funeral.
Reynold joined the Marines in March 1943. That year, he became an amphibious truck crewman and fought at Iwo Jima. He also survived enemy bombing raids and was honorably discharged in November 1945. He served as a Marine again during the Korean War until 1952, when he was honorably discharged again.
Joe enlisted in the Marines on his 18th birthday: April 9, 1944. While his niece was unable to find all of the places where he was sent during the war, he was on active duty through December 1945 when he was honorably discharged. He rejoined the Marines shortly after and served during the Korean War, then stayed in the military until at least 1962.
The youngest brother, Philip, joined the Army in April 1946 — about 8 months after the end of the war. He was sent to the Panama Canal for part of his enlistment and was honorably discharged in October 1947. Their sister Rita also served as an Danvers Air Raid Warden during the war while their other sister Lucy remained in school.
The process of researching the brothers and renaming the bridge also shed light on more of Danvers’ history.
“I found out that we had a total of three families in the small town of Danvers who had six of the brothers serve in World War II,” Moody said. “I was quite amazed at that.”
While none of the siblings in the Soucy family are still alive, the bridge will help their memory live on.
“It was a little emotional seeing the plaque for the first time,” Nash said. “It was great to finally feel like OK, this is really happening. It’s been a long time and it’s been a long process.”