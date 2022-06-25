DANVERS — Residents and lawmakers are calling for a bus stop at Danvers Square to be reinstated as the MBTA develops a major bus redesign plan.
Route 465, which made stops at Danvers Square, Salem Depot, Peabody Square, and the Liberty Tree and Northshore malls, was suspended by the MBTA in the spring of last year.
Since then, Danvers residents have largely gone without public transportation services from the MBTA, which the town pays a $500,000 assessment for annually, state Rep. Sally Kerans said.
Kerans was one of several advocates for the return of the Danvers Square stop who attended a recent public hearing via Zoom on the MBTA’s new bus network redesign.
She told MBTA officials that Danvers was in a public transportation desert.
“I appreciate that you want to partner with municipalities (as part of the redesign) but I am underscoring the need for you to partner with my town, my community, to address our very sorry, inadequate routes,” Kerans said at the hearing.
The redesign is still in its drafting phase, but plans call to expand MBTA bus access in the state by 25% and create 70% more weekend service than is currently available. Many routes would have more high frequency service, especially those that serve people of color and low-income households.
MBTA officials expect the first changes to be rolled out in spring 2023, with more coming over the following five years.
“MBTA buses serve our most transit-dependent populations,” said David Panagore, chief administrative officer for the MBTA. “This area has experienced dynamic change, and we need a bus service that changes with it.”
The 435 and 436 bus routes still run through Danvers to make stops at the Northshore and Liberty Tree malls.
Danvers Select Board member Gardner Trask said during the hearing that these routes alone are not enough to adequately serve town residents.
“It’s not a commuter service, it’s a consumer service,” Trask said. “There is no way to get to Boston. If you work in Boston, and I’ve used your (MBTA) trip planner, there’s no way to get there without walking three or more miles to the closest bus station in Beverly.”
Wes Edwards, assistant general manager of service development for the MBTA, said at the hearing that he appreciated Kerans’ and Trask’s comments, and that MBTA officials on the call were “recording them as something we can look at.”
Danvers resident Dan Landers said the downtown Danvers bus stop was vital for him. He has autism and cannot drive because of his epilepsy.
“I relied heavily on the bus route in Danvers, where I often used it to not only get around town, but I’d even use it for fun, like sometimes I’d go to either Peabody or Salem and walk around,” Landers told The Salem News.
“It was also very accessible since downtown, of course, is pretty much the town’s center and it’s easy for many people working in our community to get there,” he continued.
Even though the 465 didn’t have a huge ridership, it did have a valuable one, Kerans said.
“The challenge is that for the people who do need these routes, they really need them,” Kerans told The Salem News. “Perhaps they need this transportation to get to work, or some folks with disabilities might travel to the mall for work.”
As a town that once had 10 train stations and now has none — along with its central bus stop being gone — residents are missing out on connections with other parts of the region, Kerans said.
“If you want a thriving, bustling downtown area, which every town does, you need ways of moving people around,” she said. “You want people to come into your downtown area.”
Kerans hopes the MBTA will also expand bus access for Danvers beyond reinstating the downtown stop. As does Landers.
“It would have been nice to even use the bus route to go to North Shore Community College, because a few years ago I did attend and transportation getting in and out was actually really difficult for me,” Landers said.
At the very least, he hopes to get his bus stop back.
“It keeps us going,” Landers said. “I get a sense of comfort knowing that the bus is here and that it is taking people around town.”
