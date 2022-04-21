DANVERS — The three candidates for this year's Select Board offer different sets of priorities for the town. Fortunately, voters only have to say no to one as they elect two on May 3.
This year's three-way race for two seats on the Select Board has incumbents Dan Bennett and David Mills and challenger Tim Donahue, who's making his third bid for office. The candidates came together at Danvers Community Access Television Wednesday night for a live forum that was also broadcast online, ahead of the town's elections on Tuesday, May 3. The event was moderated by DCAT Executive Director Greg Dolan, with questions written and read by The Salem News.
The event went over the candidates' reasons for running in 2022 as a series of stories play out and compete for attention in the North Shore community. It sought their positions on those issues — including recent hate and bias incidents around the community, whether recreational marijuana should be reconsidered and how the community can respond to the ongoing climate and housing crises.
To close, however, they were given an imaginary magic wand, asked to consider the topics they spoke on, and to pick one to "instantly fix" over the rest.
"My concern is with the world, the country, the state, our town ... because of climate change," said incumbent Bennett, who also leaned on climate consciousness when asked why he's running for re-election. "If I had a magic wand, I'd move us back in time so we could create plans to prevent greenhouse gas emissions. We could find different vehicle transportation modes with battery-operated cars. I'd put a charging station on every street, just so people could electrify their vehicles."
Mills, the other incumbent in the race, said he'd hand the wand off to the town's Human Rights and Inclusion Committee "with the hope and ability to be able to touch the town and eliminate racism, sexism, homophobia, antisemitism, antitrans, heterosexism, and all the negative feelings under the surface."
"How to change those attitudes ... it can't be done with a magic wand," Mills said. "I wish it could."
Donahue, for his part, said he'd fix the town's discussions by removing bias and rhetoric from discourse — carrying with that the power to improve all issues.
"I'd like to hold open conversations without predetermined results to find the best answers and move forward appropriately," Donahue said. "That's something that harms our society from left to right, when we have Democrats fighting Republicans. With each in their own opinion of the other one, we tend to not even start the conversations because we've already formed our opinion."
DCAT will also host School Committee candidates Paula Jones and Gabriel Lopes to discuss their candidacies in this year's single-seat race on Thursday, April 28 at 6 p.m.
To watch the Select Board forum in its entirety, visit bit.ly/22DanSBForum. For more on the next forum, visit danverstv.org.