DANVERS — What do you want Danvers to look like in 2030? That’s what local officials hope to find out from residents as part of the town’s first ever long-term strategic plan.
A virtual kickoff for the plan will be held over Zoom from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday to highlight trends in Danvers and how locals can help shape the town for 2030. To access the meeting Wednesday, go to https://tinyurl.com/strategicplandanvers.
“From a generation ago, the town is more diverse than it was both racially and economically,” Town Manager Steve Bartha said. “The strategic plan is an opportunity to bring all the different voices in town together to have a conversation about what we want the headlines to be in 10 years — what are our priorities?”
This includes what town services should be available for residents, Bartha said, adding that it will take about a year for the town to lay out its roadmap for the plan.
Starting this winter and spring, officials will work with community members directly to build a shared vision for 2030 that will guide the plan, according to the project’s website. In the spring and summer, the town will determine what action items are needed to address the town’s future needs as identified by residents, and what tradeoffs might have to be made to get there.
A draft for the plan will be crafted and finalized next fall.
The firm Stantec is being paid through a state grant of $150,000 to help the town create this plan, Bartha said.
While this funding currently covers the total cost of the project, Town Meeting also appropriated an additional $50,000 from the town that can be put toward the strategic plan if Danvers decides to dig deeper into it, he said.
Like town officials, Stantec is prioritizing local voices during the planning stages, said Phil Schaeffing, a senior planner and urban designer with Stantec who will be working on the Danvers plan.
“Through this community outreach and engagement process, we really do want to work to strengthen the relationship between town government and town staff, and the residents of Danvers, especially as we think about new residents moving into town and new employees coming to work jobs here,” Schaeffing said at an Oct. 18 Danvers Select Board meeting.
“One of the reasons for doing this plan now is understanding that the community is changing and has been changing,” Schaeffing said. “That's a part of any healthy community, and we want to create a more clear sense of where we want to be in the future.”
The Select Board’s strategic goals for this year included the need to conduct a large-scale strategic plan, Bartha said.
Stantec has helped create strategic plans in other communities north of Massachusetts, said Stephen Kearney, a principal and senior planner at Stantec.
“What we want to do is leave the community with some clear action items that can be implemented within this five- to seven-year time frame,” Kearney said at the meeting. “We're focused on how it's done and who's responsible to start the work.”
The town is also creating a climate action, sustainability, preservation and resiliency (CASPR) plan through a new initiative called Resilient Danvers.
The CASPR plan will identify ways the town and its residents can reduce community-wide greenhouse gas emissions, which are carbon-containing pollutants that are creating holes in the atmosphere and warming the earth at alarming rates as a result.
Through ongoing community assessments, data analyses and stakeholder and community engagement activities, the town hopes to create a CASPR plan by early 2023.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/strategicplandanvers for more information about the 2030 strategic plan. Visit https://resilient.danversma.gov/our-plan for more information about Resilient Danvers.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.