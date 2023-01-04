DANVERS — Residents can expect a slight increase on their electric bills this year as the price of natural gas continues to rise, the Department of Public Works announced in a statement Tuesday.
The town’s Municipal Light Board voted late last month to raise the fuel charge on electric bills by an average of $6.01 more per month for the average residential customer using 750 kWh per month — about 5.31% more than last year’s cost, according to the statement.
Broken down, that’s an increase from $0.0570 to $0.0650 per kWh for residential customers and $0.0610 to $0.0719 per kWh for all other customers.
The fuel charge covers Danvers Electric’s costs of buying electricity wholesale and transmitting it to local customers.
Other local municipal power companies — like the Peabody Municipal Light Plant — have similarly raised their fuel charges to ratepayers in recent months, citing increased costs of natural gas due to the war in Ukraine, global demand and insufficient domestic pipeline infrastructure. PMLP also raised its basic service rate as well last summer for the first time in 10 years.
“Both the board and staff have looked hard at the projected energy costs for 2023 and believe a rate increase to cover the increased cost of natural gas is needed,” said Bill Hayes, the Danvers Municipal Light Board chairman, in the statement. “The board is pleased that the recommended increase was well below the rate increase approved for the investor-owned utilities in this area.
“Additionally, the rate in Danvers will continue to be a fraction of the investor-owned utility rate and in the bottom tier of municipal electric rates,” Hayes said.
The portion of the rate that covers operational costs, which pay for owning, maintaining and operating Danvers’ electric grid, will stay the same for the second year in a row, according to the statement.
“Although many operational expenses have increased this year, projected growth in electric sales will offset those costs,” the statement said. “The increase in sales comes from our customers electrifying more devices in their homes, including heating, mowers and electric vehicles.”
Danvers Electric sets its rates to solely cover operating costs rather than bring in excess revenue, and it must return extra fuel costs it has collected back to customers, the statement said.
The Municipal Light Board reviews the fuel charge each month. Full-rate calculations and projections are performed in June when, if needed, a mid-year rate adjustment can be considered.
For more information about Danvers Electric rates, visit www.danversma.gov/departments/electric-division/ or call 978-774-0005.