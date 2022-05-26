Danvers residents will have to follow stricter water restrictions for the near future.
The town announced Monday that it has entered Level 3 drought conditions, meaning that outdoor lawn and garden watering with sprinklers or irrigation systems are allowed only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. the next day. Hand watering with handheld hoses and watering cans is allowed any time.
The town declares drought conditions to be Level 3 when the flow of the Ipswich River falls below 29.8 cubic feet per second, Danvers Water and Sewer Superintendent Scott Vesey said.
While the town does not withdraw its drinking water from the river directly, it does have multiple withdrawal points connected to it, Vesey said.
There are six levels of restrictions for outdoor water use. Danvers usually is under Level 1, when there are no restrictions, during the winter.
The town automatically moves to Level 2 between May 1 to Oct. 1 each year under the Water Management Act, which the state's Department of Environmental Protection enacted to help keep river basins in Massachusetts from becoming severely stressed.
Danvers reaches Level 3 nearly every year, Vesey said.
“It's very normal to go to Level 3, while six is the worst case and there’s no outdoor water use allowed,” he said. “(Danvers) has never had six, and it's been quite a while since we’ve been to five, when there’s no washing cars, no filling pools, hand watering only during a couple days and things become very limited.”
The Ipswich River’s streamflow was 23.4 cubic feet per second as of Tuesday morning, he said. The streamflow would have to fall below 18.7 cubic feet per second for Danvers to move to Level 4.
“We’re steadily creeping down and there's no major rain forecast,” Vesey said. “I would imagine probably within a couple of weeks, we're going to be at Level 4.”
If the town does enter Level 4, outdoor watering with sprinklers or irrigation systems is allowed only on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 7 and 10 p.m. Hand watering and car washing would still be permitted.
Danvers is not allowed to withdraw much water from its wells during the summer out of concern for the Ipswich River basin, Vesey said. Instead, the town relies on surface water from its three reservoirs to provide drinking water during the season.
“We have plenty right now,” he said, adding that water levels remain high at the reservoirs. “Nobody’s worried.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.