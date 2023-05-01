DANVERS — The town entered Level 2 water restrictions Monday.
This seasonal stage of water restrictions runs annually from May 1 to Sept. 30. Residents are now allowed to water their lawns and gardens only between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.
Danvers is required by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to cap its water use to 3.8 million gallons a day between May 1 and Oct. 1 because it sources water from the increasingly stressed Ipswich River Basin, the town said in a statement.
Last summer’s drought led the town to ban all outdoor water use during much of the fall. Water restrictions in Danvers and other communities also lasted into the start of winter.
“Conserving water now will reduce the need for the town to implement more stringent restrictions later,” the town said in the statement. “The small changes you make can make a big difference.”
For more information about outdoor water restrictions in Danvers, visit www.danversma.gov/654/Outdoor-Water-Use-Restrictions.
