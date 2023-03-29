DANVERS — Town officials are calling for Essex Tech to adopt a lottery admissions system, echoing similar pleas at the state level for Massachusetts vocational schools, all while the town is still debating how many students it should send to the school.
Essex Tech accepts students through a point-based system, where the school awards a higher number of points to a prospective student for high grades, a low number of absences, no suspensions, no expulsions, good recommendations from teachers and how well they do during an interview.
The higher the total point count, the better chance a student will have at being admitted to the school.
Danvers Select Board member Gardner Trask criticized the system at the board’s special budget hearing March 18, saying it favors students with good grades rather than students who could better benefit from a vocational or technical education.
“You pick the students with the best attendance record. You pick the students with the highest grades. You pick the students with no disciplinary actions…” he told Essex Tech Superintendent Heidi Riccio. “You’re creating a wonderful environment for those kids. Like you said, 60% are going to go on to college. My contention is you’re not creating an alternative high school. You’re creating a substitute high school.”
Trask called the admissions process “inequitable,” as does a federal lawsuit filed this winter against Massachusetts by civil rights groups who claim admissions policies at the 37 tax-funded vocational and technical schools in the state are less likely to select students of color and those who come from low-income households, who historically have had fewer opportunities for academic achievement due to systemic inequities.
In the complaint filed by the Vocational Education Justice Coalition on behalf of several students, the plaintiff argues that the state has allowed these schools to “unvalidated criteria that disproportionately exclude students in protected classes,” and called for the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights to suspend any federal education funding to the state until it outlaws what they call “discriminatory admissions criteria.”
But Riccio said the school’s admissions policy isn’t necessarily slanted to students with better grades and attendance records. Nor is it discriminatory, she added.
Lottery sore spot for Essex Tech
Of the school’s 100-point admissions criteria, students can receive up to 40 points on their interview, while grades can earn them up to 25 points, attendance and recommendation letters can get up to 10 points each, and having no expulsions or suspension garners 15 points.
“The interview is the largest percentage since it is really to determine, ‘is this a good fit for a student that learns differently,’ because a vocational education is 50% academic, 50% vocational,” Riccio said in an interview.
The grade portion of the point system has also changed over time to give more points to students who don’t consistently get As or Bs.
Of the 25 points students can earn in this category, cumulative grades of their current and previous academic years that are in the A+ to B- range earn them 25 points. Grade averages of a C+ to a C- earn them 20 points, D+ to D get 15 points and a D- gets 10 points. Failing grade averages receive zero points.
“We’ve actually reduced our standards because we do believe that the ‘C’ student is a great candidate for vocational education and should be awarded,” Riccio said. “They don’t really lose a lot of points as it relates to the academic component of it.”
The school also takes into account if students have had extenuating circumstances that might have affected their attendance record, Riccio said.
A lottery system wouldn’t make the school’s acceptance policies anymore equitable, she said. The diversity of its student population is already comparable to its 17 sending communities when it comes to students of color, students with IEPs and special education students, she added.
“We are actually more diverse than 11 of our 17 (sending) communities,” Riccio said.
About 64% of students accepted for the 2023-2024 school year are white, according to a self-reported survey of incoming students on Essex Tech’s website. Just over 21% responded they are not white, while 14.5% did not respond to the question. Twenty percent of respondents also said they were special education students and over 13% said they were on a 504 plan, according to the survey.
Riccio said that if a lottery did occur, it could negatively affect smaller sending communities.
“All of our communities actually have paid for our school to be built,” she said. “It’s important to be equitable from that lens because you don’t want to lottery out kids from a lower populated community.”
Beverley Griffin Dunne, a Peabody School Committee member who is also the chair of the admissions subcommittee for Essex Tech’s School Committee, said she is also against implementing a lottery for the school’s main admissions process.
She said in an interview that the admissions process weeds out applicants who aren’t serious about a vocational or technical education, and those who might just want to attend Essex Tech instead of their own district. and when it comes to most of Essex Tech’s students going to college, that’s because they’re continuing their education in an industry they were trained in at the school, she said.
Essex Tech also “constantly looks at their data to make sure they can try to get every kid they can into that program,” Griffin Dunne said.
“A lot of the (federal) lawsuit that came up was from schools that weren’t doing what Essex North Shore is,” she said. “That’s why I feel bad if it became a statewide requirement to have a lottery. I actually think it could hurt more students here than help them.”
Essex Tech did adopt a lottery this fall for students who live outside of the school’s 17 sending districts and are applying for its specialized agricultural and natural resources programs. The change follows a recent amendment to state regulations that now allows students to attend an out-of-district exploratory program only if it is for these types of programs, and if their district does not already offer them.
Still, Riccio and Griffin Dunne said they don’t see the school switching to a broader lottery system anytime soon.
Danvers digs heels in
Mike Landers serves as Danvers’ representative on the Essex Tech School Committee and was the sole member to vote against the school’s regular admissions process and its budget in recent months. He is also a member of the town’s Finance Committee.
“I do think that kids often times who would be best served by (Essex Tech’s) programs ended up not capable for any number of reasons of getting into the school,” Landers said in an interview. “Ultimately, I think that’s something that does have to be addressed.”
The board will likely discuss having a lottery this summer, and if there is a change, it would come ahead of the next school year, he said.
A lottery could help Danvers in its own Essex Tech admissions woes, Trask said on March 18. Danvers will send the second largest number of freshmen to the school next year behind Peabody, even though other sending communities like Salem and Beverly have a larger overall population, he said.
Danvers currently makes up 18% of Essex Tech’s student body despite being 9% of the school’s overall sending population from surrounding communities, Town Manager Steve Bartha said in an email to The Salem News. The lottery could mean fewer Danvers students are selected for Essex Tech some years, which could decrease the overall assessment the town pays Essex Tech for Danvers students to attend.
That assessment increased by over 9% for fiscal 2024 for Danvers from last year, Bartha said, adding that Danvers students also make up 30% of the school’s net growth this school year alone.
“Should (a lottery) replace the existing policy, I think it is critical that some sort of admissions floor, by community, be established to ensure that the smallest member communities aren’t denied proportional seats and that the largest member communities aren’t overrepresented,” Bartha said. “A lottery-based policy that guarantees population-based-minimums would ensure equitable representation both within, and across, member districts.”
The town is still at odds with Essex Tech over just how much it pays in assessments to the school. While Riccio said Danvers pays about $17,300 for each student it sends, Bartha argued that the true cost runs around $25,000 for the town once it accounts for the fixed costs it spends on educating students in Danvers schools.
“Because roughly half of the cost per-pupil in Danvers is fixed cost, for things like buildings, insurance, administration, etc., when a particular student leaves Danvers to go to Essex Tech or anywhere else, our marginal cost only goes down by roughly $9,000,” Bartha said. “We also lose our per student Chapter 70 revenue.”
The continued increase in the town’s Essex Tech assessment is the sole reason why Landers voted against the school’s budget in March, he said, and that the budget was otherwise a “fantastic” proposal.
“As a community, we’re just getting killed,” Landers said. “Our increase is at a point now where we pay more in an increase each year than like five or six of the communities pay in their entire assessment.”
Town Meeting voted last May to table a home rule petition that would cap the number of Danvers freshmen at Essex Tech to 40 students each year.
Assessment costs have gone up for sending communities, yet districts are also receiving more Chapter 70 funding, Riccio said. This means that the school is still charging the minimum assessments for students that are required by the state, she said.
She hopes the town and Essex Tech can continue to work together, she said.
“It’s difficult because we almost agree to disagree on some of our figures,” Riccio said. “We have costs that they don’t have and they have costs that we don’t have, so it’s really difficult to compare two budgets that are not like each other.”
