DANVERS — The Danvers School Committee has extended the contracts of the district’s two acting superintendents through the end of May.
Keith Taverna and Mary Wermers have been serving as acting co-superintendents since Superintendent Lisa Dana went on medical leave at the end of December. Taverna and Wermers were the district’s assistant superintendents.
The School Committee voted this week to extend their current contracts to May 31. Chair Eric Crane said the School Committee would reevaluate the situation at that point.
“We have the utmost confidence in both of you,” Crane told Taverna and Wermers.
Crane said he did not have an update on Dana’s situation. School officials announced on Dec. 28 that Dana was taking a medical leave for an undetermined period of time. The statement did not disclose a specific medical issue.
“Things remain exactly as they were,” Crane said. “We wish Dr. Dana well and hope she is recovering well.”
Two weeks before she went on leave, Dana said publicly at a School Committee meeting that the controversy over alleged abusive behavior in the Danvers High School boys hockey program two years ago had taken a toll on her. She said she had to learn not to look at social media comments “for the protection of my own mental health.”
Crane mentioned at this week’s School Committee meeting that Taverna will be leaving his position at the end of May or early June after more than 12 years with the school district. Crane and other committee members praised Taverna for his work.
“The number of things you do is really beyond what most assistant superintendents get the opportunity to do or actually do,” Crane said.
“You wear a lot of different hats. You leave very big shoes to fill.”
