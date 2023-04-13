DANVERS — Town Meeting members will be talking trash next month.
Article 5 of the Special Town Meeting warrant, ahead of Annual Town Meeting, calls for the town to appropriate $980,000 in free cash to purchase new trash and recycling barrels for residents that are suited for automated curbside trash and recycling pickup, a new collection system that is expected to roll out in town July 3.
The Select Board voted unanimously to favorably recommend the article to Town Meeting on May 15.
“(We) found that the most economical way was for the town to buy these upfront and then we put the maintenance cost of these into our contracts,” Department of Public Works Director David Lane said at Thursday’s Select Board meeting.
The town contracted the company Republic Services, which bought JRM Hauling and Recycling last year, this spring as its waste collector after going out to bid among regional haulers, Town Manager Steve Bartha said at the meeting.
It’s hard to predict the value of the five-year contract this early on, Bartha told The Salem News, since certain fees get adjusted based on the consumer price index. There’s also some recycling revenue that nets against the contract’s annual cost, he added.
The town’s trash budget is expected to increase 6.3% from last fiscal year as a result of costs related to the new contract, according to the town’s projected budget for fiscal 2024.
If Article 5 passes, the town would provide each household with a 96-gallon recycling cart and a 64-gallon trash cart that have a lifespan of about 15 years, according to a draft of the warrant. They are made to be lifted by an automatic crane on the side of a trash or recycling truck, eliminating the need for employees to hang onto the back of the truck and dump these bins manually.
“We’re not going to have those types of employees anymore,” Lane said, adding that the waste collection industry is collectively moving to automated trucks. “That is a very, very dangerous occupation and insurance requirements are requiring these guys to get out of there. We are adding jobs on the other end where the recycling has to be sorted out, so we’ve added jobs in the pipe stream.”
There will be employees equipped to repair the barrels as needed as part of the town’s waste collection contract, Lane said. The DPW will also have a stock of barrels to replace ones that are at the end of their useful life, he added.
Recycling collection will change to every other week under the contract, with one half of town getting picked up one week and the second half the next.
This will save the town “hundreds of thousands of dollars” and is already a method that’s working in other communities, according to Lane.
Cameras on the trucks will also allow the driver to see what exactly is being dumped into the truck and catch violations in barrels before their contents are added to the pile of waste. This will help reduce the number of improperly discarded objects that get sent into the trash and recycling stream, Lane said.
The town will have a drop-off collection for old waste bins that residents may no longer want if the new barrels are approved, he said.
Residents will have the option to buy an additional bin from the town if one isn’t enough, said Lane. But Select Board Member Maureen Bernard said the town should provide an extra bin for larger households.
“It doesn’t seem like that’s very fair,” she said. “Naturally, they’re going to have a lot more trash and they have a lot more expenses with bigger families, and as we know, families are combining their houses.”
“What we have found more is that it’s really a volume-based program…” Bartha replied. “Being a family of two versus four versus six isn’t always going to correlate to the volume of trash that’s produced, but I think it’s something that as we’re transitioning from the manual process to the automating process, we have to think about it and it would be great if we could look at that.”
The purchase of these barrels is a part of a broader discussion around the town’s trash collection and transfer station.
This winter, the Select Board approved a five-year contract with Covanta to continue operating the transfer station. The board made it a priority for 2023 to evaluate the cost benefit of taking over the station’s operations completely. If that did happen, the town would have to hire the station’s staff and invest in its equipment, Bartha told The Salem News earlier this year.
“It looks like there could be an opportunity here,” Bartha said at the time. “Obviously, it’s a risky business, but we want to do some analysis to see if there’s revenue to be made by operating the transfer station in-house.”
