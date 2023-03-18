DANVERS — There’s a new group in town to help Danvers residents celebrate community through fun.
Danvers FalconFest officially kicked off last August as a nonprofit that will host new and old events in Danvers throughout the year.
“We’re all about community building,” said Rebecca Froncki, treasurer and fundraising chair of FalconFest. “Danvers has been in the news a lot, and the pandemic didn’t help. Everybody’s been home alone, and we feel like there’s a real need and interest in bringing the community together to be more accepting and engaged with each other.”
FalconFest is run by a group of local volunteers and plans to host its first major event this summer: Danvers Downtown Rewind.
Maple Street will transform into a hodgepodge of decades gone by during the event, set for 5 to 8 p.m. on June 27. It will feature live music and other performances, kids activities, contests and food stands for attendees, who are encouraged to dress up like a different decade.
The event is a homage to Oldies Night, an event that used to be held in Danvers as far back as the 1940s, said Amy Ciancarelli, vice president and chair of marketing and communications for FalconFest.
“Danvers has such a rich history with these traditional events, especially around the Fourth of July, so our group is formed of dedicated, enthusiastic volunteers,” Ciancarelli said. “Our goal is to expand and enhance some of the events that are beloved to our Danvers residents, but also introduce new events that could occur year round.”
This might include a downtown trick or treat event in the fall, a holiday parade and bonfire in the winter and a spring fest once the weather gets nicer, along with fundraisers each season, Ciancarelli said.
FalconFest will host a comedy night fundraiser at GIGGLES and Prince Pizza on Route 1 in Saugus from 6 to 9 p.m. on March 23. Each $35 ticket will come with pizza and salad that guests can enjoy while being entertained by comedians Christine Hurley, Greg Howell and “The Pharmacist” Artie Januario, according to FalconFest’s website.
Other events have yet to be solidified, but Ciancarelli is excited to see what will come of FalconFest in the future.
“We’re very new and we’re a true nonprofit,” Ciancarelli said. “We don’t receive any funds from the town, so this is very grassroots at the moment, which is kind of exciting.”
For more information about FalconFest and to purchase tickets for its upcoming comedy night fundraiser, visit https://danversfalconfest.org/.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.