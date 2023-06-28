Danvers Family Festival is saying farewell and distributing the rest of its funds as it officially disbands.
The nonprofit, all-volunteer group put on local events such as Oldies Night, Endicott Park Day and the Scoop Ahhh Bowl for the last 40 years. It will give its remaining savings to nonprofits in Danvers.
“Unfortunately, with the pandemic shutting the events down for two years, we lost many of our directors and volunteers to other organizations, and we decided to make the decision to step aside and let a new group start planning for future events,” the organization said in a statement.
They’re making way for Danvers FalconFest, a new nonprofit with a similar mission.
“We’re all about community building,” Rebecca Froncki, treasurer and fundraising chair of FalconFest told The Salem News this spring. “Danvers has been in the news a lot, and the pandemic didn’t help. Everybody’s been home alone, and we feel like there’s a real need and interest in bringing the community together to be more accepting and engaged with each other.”
FalconFest hosted its first major event of the summer, Danvers Downtown Rewind, on Maple Street Tuesday night as an ode to bygone decades through costumes, live music, food stands and other performances.
Danvers Family Festival said in the statement that it is “thrilled” to see FalconFest planning new events, and wished the organization good luck.
“We were so pleased to have been a part of so many families’ lives in our community, for such a long period of time,” Sheryl James, former chairperson on Family Fest’s Board of Directors, said in the statement. “It was so much fun to help provide these events to Danvers families and their children, grandchildren and friends.”
Some of Family Fest’s remaining funds will be given to FalconFest, James said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
“We thank every one of the thousands of people who were a part of the Danvers Family Festival for the past 40 years,” the organization said in its statement.
