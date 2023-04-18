DANVERS — With Danvers schools just below a fully funded budget, Finance Committee members have an idea of how to get the district across the finish line: Trash.
Danvers Public Schools still needs about $700,000 to cover its budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which is projected to be just under $49 million in total, a 4.79% increase from FY23, according to a budget presentation from the school district. Mainly, to contribute to special education programs.
At the same time, the town’s Public Works Department is asking Town Meeting members to appropriate $980,000 from free cash to buy new trash and recycling barrels for residents that are suited for automated curbside pickup, a new collection system that is expected to start July 3.
The question will be presented under Article 5 of the drafted warrant for Annual Town Meeting on May 15. Last week, the Select Board voted unanimously to favorably recommend the article to Town Meeting.
But instead of providing residents with new barrels and waste collection for free, FinCom members floated the idea Wednesday night that a new waste fee could send much-needed money to the schools.
“We freak out if somebody has to buy a $50 trash can, but if a kid wants to play football at Danvers High, get a paper route buddy,” FinCom member Ted Blake said. “Like that’s the attitude the town takes.”
There’s no immediate plans to create a waste fee to free up more funding for other departments. There’s also not much the town can do this spring to implement such a fee, FinCom members said.
However, a Town Meeting member could offer an amendment during Annual Town Meeting that would establish this fee, Precinct 4 Town Meeting member Bill Bates suggested at the meeting.
FinCom members agreed that the Public Works budget and the new waste service plan was well negotiated and researched. They also said the new service and barrels would need to be adopted ahead of this summer.
“I would like to be able to vote against this,” Fin Com member Mike Landers said at the meeting. “The truth, though, is at this point where we’re at in regards to this particular discussion, it would be impractical to be able to do that and be able to piece together the budget going forward. Quite frankly, it’s that substantial a piece.”
The town uses its tax levy to help fund its waste collection service. With a new collection system coming in, Landers said it’s a good time to “hit the red button” and have the chairs of the School Committee, Select Board and Fin Com meet on the issue and decide if the town should spend this chunk of the tax levy elsewhere, or keep it centered on waste collection.
“They may come back and say that we have to do that. But I think the days of us, quite frankly, being afraid to do the right thing financially in this town and to and to continue down a somewhat spiral downward (should be over),” Landers said.
The FinCom will continue the discussion around Article 5 at a March 26 warrant review meeting.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.