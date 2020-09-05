DANVERS — Fire Chief Robert Amerault is breaking his silence on the “Thin Blue Line” controversy that has erupted across town.
In a statement made on Facebook and in an interview with the Salem News, Amerault said that while he disagreed with Town Manager Steve Bartha’s order to remove “Thin Blue Line” flags from fire trucks, he does not condone the overt politicizing of the debate.
“During my initial discussion with the Town Manager concerning the flags, I made it clear to him (as seen in my email that went public in the FOIA) that I and the members of the fire department did not view those flags as any kind of political statement whatsoever, and we still don’t,” Amerault said in the statement. “We simply viewed them as a sign of solidarity with our brothers and sisters on the PD that we work so closely with.”
Amerault said the fire and police departments work together closely and have an “unbreakable bond.”
The flags, which resemble the American flag but are black and white with a single blue horizontal line, were removed last week after Bartha received a complaint from a resident who saw the flag as a retort to the Black Lives Matter movement.
“When we as public servants, through speech, actions, or the symbols we display, have intentionally or unintentionally undermined the confidence of marginalized members of our community, we are obligated to act,” Bartha said in a statement announcing his decision. Selectmen on Wednesday affirmed their support for Bartha after a community discussion on the issue.
The removal sparked controversy, and a "Back the Blue" rally in support of the police and fire departments was held Thursday in front of Town Hall in response.
Amerault said that while he appreciates the support from many members of the community, the rally was too political. Many people at the rally waved flags that read “Trump 2020” and “MAGA 2020,” and some cars and trucks driving by displayed flags supporting President Donald Trump. Trump merchandise was also being sold.
“To me, it looked like there was going to be a stump speech given there by the candidate," said Amerault, who never mentioned Trump by name. "And it makes no difference whether you support or don't support that candidate. That's still a politicized design, and that goes against what our argument was in the first place.”
Amerault said he and other members of the fire department do not see the flag as a political statement, so it was disappointing to see the "Thin Blue Line" politicized at a rally intended to support the fire department’s decision to display it.
“Despite the well-meaning last night's rally organizers, it’s easy to see WHY people consider the flags political,” Amerault said in the statement.
He added, “Why can’t we show support for the Police without equating it to a presidential campaign? This is where I feel we, as the fire department trying to make the argument that the flags aren’t political, lose the fight, and that saddens me tremendously.”
Amerault said he asked rally organizers to distance themselves from the politicization of the debate. While some of the speakers did ask rally-goers to refrain from making the issue political, Amerault said he wished they did more.
“The people that organized that rally are very well-intentioned people,” he said, acknowledging that it is difficult to control a crowd the size of Thursday night’s rally, “and they are technically on our side. But it's been ridden off the rails now with the way that they've politicized it, and I can't associate with that anymore. Our argument is no longer valid based on their stance on it.”
Amerault also addressed more than 100 emails released by the town on the controversy, including emails between Bartha and Amerault discussing the removal, and emails Bartha received from people reacting to the decision.
Amerault said he is very upset by the mean-spirited complaints and accusations that were leveled against Bartha.
“While I disagree with him on this issue, I can’t condone the things that have been said, and threatened to be done towards he and his family, it is indefensible,” Amerault’s statement said. "...We can disagree with someone, and not be disrespectful and downright hateful towards them. We are better than that Danvers, we are a community, and we won’t ever agree on everything, but let’s try to be civil.”
Amerault said Bartha has supported both departments through union negotiations, personal tragedies and numerous other issues.
Amerault also addressed his statement in his email to Bartha in which he said the "Thin Blue Line" flag is no more political than the Pride flag.
“I'm 100% behind the cause and the statement that we're making. It's a statement of inclusion,” he said about the rainbow flag. “And if you're against inclusion, then the problem is with you.”
He said he was not opposed to flying the rainbow flag at town buildings, but some members of the community might view the flying of the flag as a political statement.
“My concern was just opening the door. If somebody finds that flag political, then they're going to, maybe out of spite or ignorance, say they want to fly their own flag.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.