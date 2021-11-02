DANVERS — The Fire Department is warning anyone who received a text message about "exclusive T-shirts" that appeared to come from them not to click on the link.
The texts started showing up on phones this week offering "[Danvers Fire Department] Tshirt (limited edition)" with a link for a discount, as well as an "opt out" code.
Fire officials are urging anyone who got the message to delete it without responding. The text is not from the department and the link is believed to take people to a malware site.
Responding to a scam email with a purported "opt out" code is also not recommended.
Other police and fire departments have reported similar schemes during the past two years.