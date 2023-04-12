DANVERS — Crews attacked a difficult brush fire that broke out behind Danvers High School early Tuesday evening and rescued an owl in the blaze's remnants the next day, Danvers firefighters said.
The fire started around 6 p.m. in a wooded area behind the school known as the Orchards, Deputy Fire Chief Brian Barry said. The flames were tough to attack due to their location, requiring firefighters to enter the woods from the back of the school and Wenham Street near Agway, the Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page.
They used about a mile of hose to bring water to the flames, firefighters said. With night settling in and some burning trees beginning to fall and make the area more dangerous for first responders, crews left the scene at 9 p.m.
The blaze was mostly out at that point and remaining hot spots did not pose a threat of spreading the fire, firefighters said.
Crews returned to the area at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning to check for remaining hot spots. They found that flames had ignited again in some spots and inside some trees, Barry said.
“The fire worked its way into the roots of the trees and the wood in the trees were burning,” Barry said. “We actually had the town Forestry Division up there cutting down some trees that were heavily damaged by fire.”
While the flames were under control, crews were at the scene throughout Wednesday afternoon, Barry said. They have yet to determine the cause of the blaze.
Firefighters also found a juvenile Great Horned Owl laying motionless within the charred area after likely falling from its nest during the fire, they wrote on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. Crews placed it in a box and moved it to a safe area, and after giving it water, the owl became more active.
Danvers Animal Control brought the bird to a local wildlife rehabilitator to be be examined.
"The examination revealed that other than being a bit lethargic from all of the smoke, the owl appeared to be healthy," firefighters said. "The owl was being returned to the area where it was found in an effort to reconnect it with its mother."
In all, about 9 acres were burnt in the incident, Barry said.
“It’s very dry this time of year. The state has an outside fire warning and it was breezy yesterday, so it could have been just about anything,” Barry said.
All of Massachusetts was under a Red Flag warning for outdoor fires due to dry conditions and high winds Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. A brush fire also broke out in Beverly that day and another ignited in Gloucester over the weekend.
Companies from Salem, Middleton and the Massachusetts Fire Control Patrol assisted at the scene in Danvers, and an Atlantic Ambulance was on standby during the incident, firefighters said.
Hamilton, Peabody and Topsfield crews provided station coverage while Danvers firefighters fought the flames.
Rehab Five was on scene to provide hydration and food for crews.
“We were the first department to have freshly baked pizza from their new pizza oven… and we approve!” Danvers firefighters wrote on Facebook. “The services provided by Rehab Five are invaluable to the fire service.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.