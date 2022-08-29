DANVERS — Danvers Fresh Marketplace is the second major business to announce its departure from downtown Danvers this month.
The market, which has sold fresh produce, smoothies, soups and other goods in Danvers for 13 years, announced that its last day of business will be Sept. 16.
“We will miss being a part of this community and we are grateful for the time we were able to have here in Danvers,” owners David Moreno and Andrea Harry said in the statement.
Store hours are limited Monday through Friday from 11 to 4 p.m. after Labor Day weekend, and employees will be focused on serving lunches. No catering orders will be accepted past Monday.
The owners wrote that the property at 17 Elm St. had been sold to a developer and that their lease was up, but said in an email to The Salem News that they don’t know what developers plan to do with the building.
Moreno and Harry declined a request for further comment. No site plans for the property have been filed with Town Hall.
The building sold in April for $644,000, though it was originally listed for $575,000, according to J. Barrett & Company. The listing, which is still on the real estate agency’s website, called the property an “ideal investment opportunity situated on a corner lot in downtown business district.”
“Property features loading dock, large retail area & warehouse space,” the listing said. “DO NOT disturb tenants as this is an operating soup, sandwich & fruit business. Showings after business hours by Appointment only. Real estate only for sale.”
The property was listed and sold by Herrick Lutts Realty Partners, who did not respond to a request for comment. The sale is dated April 21, according to town records.
Earlier this month, a 70-year staple of downtown Danvers announced that it was being kicked out of its current site.
The owners of Betty Ann’s Sandwich Shop said the business was looking for a new home after they were told to turn in their keys by Oct. 1, when developers will begin demolishing the building.
The site is part of the Maple Square Mixed Use Development, a plan that will add new street level retail space and 147 residential units where 16 addresses in downtown Danvers now sit.
There’s no official word yet on what will happen to the Danvers Fresh Marketplace building once the business shutters. But patrons say it’s the end of an era.
“This is such a hit to our little town,” Paula Crowell Marrero commented on the business’ Facebook page Wednesday.
“Your market was always a nice place to go with the nicest cashiers. We will miss you terribly and appreciate you investing in the town for so long.”
Maureen Sherry Larivee posted on the page that a fruit market has been on that corner during the 70 years she has lived in Danvers. Alyssa MacIntyre said seeing a business like this leave made her “incredibly sad.”
“I love this little market,” she wrote on the page. “My husband and I love coming and getting our lunch and going to the library lawn for a picnic.”
Danvers Fresh thanked their patrons in a post on Wednesday.
“The outpouring of love and support from all of you during this difficult time is amazing.”
