DANVERS — C.R. Lyons, a funeral director at C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors in Danvers, was recently invited to represent the Massachusetts Funeral Directors by placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
During his time in a leadership role for the Massachusetts Funeral Directors Association, Lyons advocated on Capitol Hill for several years for the BRAVE Act, which updated burial benefits for deceased veterans. Lyons, accompanied by his sister, funeral director, Amanda Lyons Brinkley, says he felt privileged for the opportunity to place the wreath.
“To pause and pay homage at that tomb, which recognizes those Americans with unwavering courage and unshakable devotion who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we hold so dear, was something I will always hold as a powerful memory,” said Lyons. “It was a remarkable experience.”
On June 15, Lyons, an expert on veteran funeral services and benefits, will be presenting to the Danvers Veterans’ Council about VA burial benefits, veteran cemeteries, and his experience at Arlington National Cemetery. The Veterans’ Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Danvers Senior Center.