DANVERS — Danvers Hardware, a fixture in Danvers Square for decades and a nod to the disappearing family-run hardware store from the retail landscape, is closing its doors.
The business recently announced, in a mailing to loyal shoppers, that the store, and the owners, are retiring. It’s so-called “Retirement — Store Closing” sale began Thursday as everything from packs of screws to the fixtures themselves began dropping in price.
“It has been more than a hardware store,” said North Andover resident Myles Hanson, a Peabody native. “It’s been a meeting place. You go in to get something at a hardware store and bump into neighbors and friends. It’s that kind of atmosphere, the old-style neighborhood store, and it’ll be missed.”
Standing in a partitioned office space out back, business co-owner Mark Fain said the decision to close was made by the family, as all decisions with the business have been made in the four generations to run it since 1966. The present owners took over following the passing of third-generation owner Sidney “Sid” Sands last February.
“My brother-in-law was the primary motivation,” Fain said, laughing and referring to Stephen Sands, his business partner and brother-in-law. “We’ve paid our dues and decided we’re able. The opportunity came up — the property is worth quite a bit of money, Danvers changed their zoning laws so they can go four stories up. ... Someone made us an offer (for the property), and we took it.”
But there’s also an element of exhaustion to the decision, according to Fain. The pandemic has been a constant rush for the business, and even beyond that, “I’ve been doing it for 42 years, and I’m 65 years old now and decided it was time for us to take a little leave here.”
The coming loss of the business was felt as it opened its doors Thursday for the first day of clearance sales. A line wove through the store as it opened earlier in the morning, and by noon, people were still spread throughout each aisle.
“I got a notice they were closing, and it’s a great disappointment,” said Dan Kumin, a Danvers resident. “I go in here, and it feels like I’m a kid in a candy store. It’s an old-fashioned hardware store that has every nook and cranny filled with anything you could be looking for.”
From where Kumin stood, the loss of Danvers Hardware comes amid the continued traffic toward online retail, which has exploded in popularity throughout the pandemic. But there’s something in Danvers Hardware that Amazon can’t offer, according to Kumin.
“If you’re a homeowner, and even in an apartment, and you have to fix something, this is a place you can come to and find anything you need,” he said. “You come in and have a broken light fixture, and you need a special piece to fix it, and they may not have that piece for that light fixture... but they may give you a different solution.”
There’s a simple way that Fain described what Kumin is talking about: Danvers Hardware is a quintessential “museum hardware store.”
“I always thought of us as a kind of ‘real’ hardware store, a museum hardware store, to see what an old-time hardware store looked like,” Fain said. “We brought a lot of product knowledge, knew our products. That’s what differentiated us from the Home Depots. People like coming here.”
For Fain, the store has had amazing customers during the past 56 years.
“We’ve had some great customers over the years, and I’ve enjoyed coming and seeing them here. That’s going to be the toughest part,” he said. “On the other side, there’s been some headaches and stress over the years, and I won’t miss that part of it.”
