DANVERS — Calling all Danvers High School alumni: A new advisory council is looking for your help in building the best experience for current students.
The first meeting of the school’s new Alumni Advisory Council will be at 6:30 p.m. inside the high school’s atrium on Feb. 2. Alumni from all generations are welcome to attend.
“There’s so many alumni in the area that I just feel like it’s an untapped resource for us, and we’d love to develop a strong working relationship with different generations about what they’ve done since high school and what advice they could offer students,” Principal Adam Federico said.
The council will meet three times a year — in the spring, fall and winter, Federico said. The feedback and networking that comes from these meetings could help students find internships with alumni, he said.
The council also offers a new way for the school to communicate with past and present students.
“Sometimes people rely on social media and word of mouth, and I feel it would be great to have a venue to connect directly with the community,” Federico said. “This is, in part, a way to share information.”
About a dozen alumni have already shown interest in joining, Federico said, but there isn’t a cap on how many members the council can have.
“The first meeting will be pretty open ended and last about an hour, but we can go over that if needed,” Federico said. “I know people’s time is valuable, so I want this to be doable for them.”
Email Federico at federico@danvers.org for more information about the council.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com{/em} and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.