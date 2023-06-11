Danvers High sent off 191 graduates Saturday morning by celebrating the past, present and future of the Class of 2023.
“This milestone that you will accomplish today is a launching point that will set you on a new path…” class Treasurer Reese MacDonald told her fellow graduates. “You decide where you will go on this path and how you want your future to look. But it starts now.”
That’s an exciting, but often daunting, prospect for new graduates. Valedictorian Jenny Patel urged her classmates to use kindness as a way of navigating what comes next, especially toward themselves.
“As we are kind to ourselves, we find more strength within us to be kind to others,” Patel said. “We are willing to raise each other up because no one person alone can be there for everyone.”
It was the kindness of families and friends that supported the Class of 2023 through their time in Danvers Public Schools, she said.
This kindness was never more important once the class’ freshman year came to a sudden end in March 2020, when COVID-19 hit Danvers and the rest of the world.
“We entered sophomore year the complete opposite way we entered freshman year: In our pajamas and on Zoom,” Class Vice President Lauren McCullough said in her speech. “Although learning was hard, I would say we learned many important things.”
That included learning that teachers don’t sleep at school but do, in fact, have houses, McCullough joked. More seriously, a year of learning while in isolation made the Class of 2023 learn how to advocate for themselves and effectively communicate, she said.
“We've truly done so much with our time here at Danvers High School,” she said. “We've created friendships and second families and although we all may not keep in touch from the time we move our tassels over, I wish each and every one of you the best of luck in whatever comes next.”
While McCullough spoke about the Class of 2023’s high school journey, Secretary Chloe Hertigan shared memories of the group’s middle school days and songs that acted as the soundtrack to these three years.
She quoted Green Day’s “Good Riddance,” a song that personally helped her get through middle school, she said.
“In the words of Green Day, ‘It's something unpredictable, but in the end is right. I hope you have the time of your life,’” Hertigan said. “Class of 2023, I definitely have the time of my life with all of you.”
President Reagan Little reminisced on the class’ elementary school years and thanked his friends, family and teachers.
As each graduate walked across the stage at Dr. Deering Stadium Saturday, they received their diploma from a teacher or staff member of their choice who has made a difference in their life, a new tradition for Danvers High.
Class essayist Ryley Crosby urged graduates to embrace the challenges ahead and remain driven and disciplined in everything they do.
Salutatorian Shea Nemeskal encouraged them to not let the shadow’s of others define them, as she’s learned by being in the shadow of her older sister, who was also salutatorian when she graduated from Danvers High in 2021.
“Find something that motivates you to be great,” Nemeskal said. “Each of us is capable of excellence, and by finding our places in the world, our unique talents and passions will make an impact.”
