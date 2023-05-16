DANVERS — DECA students took home third place and other top prizes at an international competition in Orlando last month.
From April 21-26, more than 50 Danvers High School DECA students competed against students from across the globe in areas of marketing, management, entrepreneurship and finance.
Norah Hass and a team made up of Katie Newman, Ava Newton and Tristan Hanson placed third in the world in their categories, bringing highly coveted glass awards home with them to Danvers for the first time in five years. Two other projects from Danvers students also qualified for the top 16 spots in their categories.
“This is huge,” said Meghan Beaulieu, DECA faculty adviser at DHS. “In the entire state of Massachusetts, there were seven total pieces of glass earned at the competition, and two of them came here.”
Students competed against nearly 200 teams in each of their categories. Hass, a junior, won in the Financial Operations Research Marketing event for her market research study and strategic plan for M&T Bank in Danvers about how artificial intelligence can be used to leverage marketing for the business.
While most winners work in teams, Hass completed the project on her own.
“I was just really shocked when they called my name,” Hass said. “I thought it was a dream. It didn’t feel real at the moment.”
Hass had a deeper connection with this project than others she’s done for DECA in the past because she already had a basic understanding of AI technology, she said.
“You have to find something you’re excited about,” Beaulieu said. “Every time I talked to her, she said she really liked it. She enjoyed what she did and she was proud of the work she did, and I think that comes through in her presentation.”
DECA students work on their projects throughout the school year to learn leadership and entrepreneurial skills in the business field. They first had to qualify at a state-level competition to move onto internationals.
Newman, Newton and Hanson won third in the Community Awareness Project event, while a team made up of Kylee McGraw, Mikayla Shaffaval and Lilly Walfield placed in the top 16 for their Business Solution Project.
Katie Walfield, Sadie Papamechail and Emma Wilichoski won fifth in the Financial Literacy Project category for organizing the Credit For Life fair for their fellow senior classmates in the fall.
The fair showed students how much money they would need to budget each month in a desired career to pay their bills and still enjoy the finer things in life. As part of planning the event, the three seniors created personalized budget sheets for students to use and made a guidebook for future DECA students to reference when it is their turn to host the fair.
“It was fun just seeing how much people enjoyed the actual event,” Papamechail said. “It felt like we actually worked hard and people got something out of it.”
The trio lost a tiebreaker for fifth place at the state competition last year, making them just miss out on a chance at an international title. That, along with in-person competitions again, made this year extra special, Wilichoski said.
“DECA is an experience that you can’t get from doing anything else,” she said. “Being on that stage there, you don’t feel that outside of DECA.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.