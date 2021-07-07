DANVERS — Steve Baldassare, the Danvers High School varsity hockey coach, has resigned from his coaching position, Superintendent Lisa Dana confirmed on Wednesday.
Baldassare, a sergeant for the Danvers Police Department who also leads the Juvenile Division and Community Policing, has been the Falcons’ head coach since 2015. Danvers Public Schools posted a job listing for a new head coach on Wednesday.
The reason for Baldassare's resignation was not immediately clear. Dana, Baldassare and Athletic Director Andrew St. Pierre did not immediately respond to requests for a copy of Baldassare’s resignation letter on Wednesday.
The resignation comes after a year during which the varsity hockey team faced allegations of hazing and other inappropriate behavior.
Both the school department and the police investigated those complaints last summer. The police report also cited inappropriate social media posts and an incident during the senior car parade on June 11, 2020, in which hockey players rode in a vehicle that displayed a Trump 2020 flag and allegedly made racially-motivated comments to a JRM trash collection crew.
According to the police report, which was heavily redacted, police reviewed the school's report and determined the students' behavior did not warrant criminal charges.
Last August, the School Committee hired Allyson Kurker of Kurker Paget in Waltham to conduct an outside investigation into the culture at Danvers High, following both the allegations against the hockey team as well as more general allegations of racist, sexist, ableist and homophobic behavior by students and inappropriate conduct by staff members.
Baldassare was placed on temporary leave from his coaching position in January, while the investigation was ongoing. He was reinstated in February before the hockey season ended. Former School Committee Chairman David Thomson previously said that Kurker “found no evidence that the coaches were aware of the activities taking place in the locker room that was spread through social media over the summer.”
The Salem News filed a public records request for Kurker's investigative report, which the district denied.
“This investigative report contains personnel and former student witness statements, inclusive of witness statements made by young recent graduates who made those statements in confidence,” the public records response reads. “The District’s disclosure of this report, even in a redacted form, would have a chilling effect on witnesses and compromise future investigations. The redaction of names and other personally identifying information in this report would not likely sufficiently safeguard the identities of witnesses.”
During a School Committee meeting on March 8, Thomson said the locker room behavior led to the creation of equity and inclusion workshops in which many student-athletes participated. He said the district hopes to have all students take part in these workshops and other training programs.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.