DANVERS — The Danvers High School Band performed the National Anthem at Fenway Park Wednesday.
Nearly 50 students from Danvers High School stood at home plate as they performed ahead of the Red Sox’s showdown against the Detroit Tigers, a game that Boston would take 6-3.
“We had a blast, and the kids performed really, really well,” said Jeffrey Daniels, the band’s director.
Drum Major Daniel Hnatowicz, a 16-year-old junior at Danvers High, agreed.
“It was a great experience and everyone had a lot of fun,” Hnatowicz said. “Being able to spread our love of music across the world is what we strive for and this was a great way of doing it.”
The day was one full of energy, said Drum Major Tobin Nolan, a 17-year-old junior at DHS.
"It was a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m glad the band was able to put forward our best presentation possible," Nolan said.
The performance was initially scheduled for April 2020, and the band was also slated to perform at the Pearl Harbor Day of Remembrance in Hawaii that December. With the pandemic waning, the band will finally get to travel to the islands this year and properly honor the victims of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack.
The band will also play at the DHS music department’s Pops Night and Gala fundraiser at the school on April 29, which starts at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
For tickets to the event, go to www.danversperformingarts.org/tickets.
