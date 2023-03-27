BEVERLY — Sadie Bucco, a senior at Danvers High School, is the 2023 Grand Prize winner in the annual 6th District Congressional High School Art Competition and Show.
Bucco, whose winning piece, "Continued In My Reflection", will now hang in the Capitol building in Washington, D.C, for one year alongside winners from other congressional districts across the country, was announced as the winner by Montserrat College of Art, which hosts the local contest, and Congressman Seth Moulton. A ceremony to congratulate all the top winners will be held in Washington, D.C. in June.
This year’s event (the 29th) included the work of 118 students from 24 different schools across the 6th District. An award ceremony for the winners was held on Saturday, March 18, at Montserrat’s Hardie Building, in Beverly. The winning work and honorable mentions were presented with a citation from Moulton and awarded varying levels of scholarship to Montserrat’s Summer Pre-College Program.
The full list of winners includes:
GRAND PRIZE
- Sadie Bucco, Danvers High School
FIRST PRIZE
- Amelia Hill, Bedford High School
SECOND PRIZE
- Dejonay Kelly, Lynn Classical High School
THIRD PRIZE
- Andrew Jones, Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School
BEST OF SCHOOL AWARDS
- Academy at Penguin Hall, Ashley Shell
- Amesbury High School, Mackenzie Casto
- Beverly High School, Sophia Gallo
- Billerica Memorial High School, Herin Lee
- Covenant Christian Academy, Rose Callahan
- Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Tanisha Masud
- Georgetown High School, Talia Mendola
- Gloucester High School, Allie Nicastro
- Lynn English High School, Christina Tran
- Lynnfield High School, Roxanne Beatrice
- Manchester-Essex Regional High School, Clara Grant
- Marblehead High School, Virginia Guy
- Masconomet Regional High School, Vanessa Basame
- North Andover High School, Brooklyn Kennedy
- Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Neahla White
- Reading Memorial High School, Sara Leclaire Le
- Rockport High School, Grace Englis
- Salem High School / Acorn Gallery School of Art, Jessica Valatka
- Tewksbury Memorial High School, Marissa B. Toutpuissant
- Wilmington High School, Julia Kane
HONORABLE MENTIONS
- Academy at Penguin Hall: Jasmine Batistini
- Bedford High School: Marlowe Tilney
- Beverly High School: Katie Jutras
- Billerica Memorial High School: Gianna Nalumansi, Shawn Powers
- Danvers High School: Tristan Hanson, Malena May
- Gloucester High School: Aidan Kull, Alexia Mateo, Brady Sullivan
- Hamliton-Wenham Regional High School: Eugene Ahn, Sydney Amero
- Lynn Classical High School: Amy Matul, Amicak Shacklewood
- Lynn English High School: Lidia Robles
- Lynnfield High School: Zoe Sipcic, Kimberly Staffier
- Manchester-Essex Regional High School: Quinn Everett Brady, Alana Martinetti
- Marblehead High School: Brooke Sherman
- Masconomet Regional High School: Jenna Lindsay, Haley Seratino
- North Andover High School: Marielle Hope Barrios, Colby Muse
- Peabody Veterans Memorial High School: Victor Dacosta, Matthew Vasquez
- Reading Memorial High School: Madeline Dillon, Megan McLaughlin
- Rockport High School: Lauren O’Connor, Lily Christopher
- Tewksbury Memorial High School: Junissa Sophon
- Wilmington High School: Emily Gray