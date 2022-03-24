DANVERS — Standing — trumpet in hand — in front of what he estimated to be a million people, Owen Eckelkamp liked the feeling.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston was back — and the Danvers High School Marching Band had a prime spot in the event.
“We played ‘Shipping Up to Boston’ and ‘Galway Piper,’” Eckelkamp said, explaining that he enjoyed being in front of the cameras and being able to perform in front of so many people.
The 18-year-old Danvers High student was one of many musicians in the school’s marching band as it played along the streets of Southie Sunday afternoon.
The band got the gig after performing in Boston’s Veterans Day ceremonies back in November.
“The organizer liked us so much he reached out and invited us to perform in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” instructor Jeff Daniels said. “I believe we were the only high school band in this year’s parade.”
The choice in tunes was a no-brainer for Daniels.
He explained that he “used the same songs the band did when they performed at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City.”
“‘Shipping Up to Boston’ is a Boston classic and fan favorite,” Daniels added. “‘The Galway Piper’ is one of the most famous traditional Irish tunes. It was a good mix of popular and traditional.”
Fourteen-year old Brighid Forest, who is in the high school’s color guard and spin flags, agreed that the crowd was a favorite part.
“My favorite part of the parade was being able to show off how hard everyone worked for the parade and seeing or hearing the reaction in the crowds as we walked by,” Brighid said.
From clarinets and trumpets to confetti and green — well — everything, all agreed that it was great to be back on the streets performing after two years of silence due to the pandemic.
“It was my first St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Boston and after two years of not having the event, the crowd was amazing,” Daniels said.