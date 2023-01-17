Danvers celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy through love, acceptance and hope at Danvers High School Monday night.
“King’s legacy is not just about the past, but it is also a call to action for the present and future generations to continue to work toward racial equality and justice for all,” said Danvers High School junior Norah Hass.
Hass joined senior Isiah Young in addressing a crowd of about 100 people at the town’s celebration of the Civil Rights leader.
The evening acknowledged the progress that’s been made since King first called on America to fight racial injustice decades ago. But it was also a moment to reflect on what still needs to be done.
“‘We may have succeeded in building a neighborhood, but we have yet to build a brotherhood,’” said {span}Dr. Dutrochet Djoko, chair of the town’s Human Rights and Inclusion Committee, {/span}quoting King. “We have to really work together to build that beloved community.”
That’s what Hass and Young hope to do through their work in Danvers. As student liaisons for the Human Rights and Inclusion Committee and members of inclusionary boards and clubs at DHS, they, like King, educate their peers on what acceptance and equity must really mean.
“We continue to apply King’s legacy to our everyday lives by constantly striving to be an ally and advocate for marginalized communities,” Hass said. “This includes actively educating ourselves on issues of racial inequality and using our privilege to amplify the voices of those who are marginalized.”
It’s important to practice empathy and understanding toward others, Hass said. Art made by Danvers students from kindergarten through twelfth grade highlighted these themes while on display at the high school during the event.
This included fourth graders’ “Diversity Hearts,” which were painted with a wide range of skin colors in honor of King’s dream for acceptance and love, and posters that showed how seventh graders envisioned peace.
Eighth graders drew silhouettes of past and present figures who inspired the Civil Rights Movement and included powerful quotes hand drawn in different types of typography in their work. High schoolers painted portraits of inspirational people in the style of Kehinde Wiley, a Nigerian American painter who is known for his naturalistic portraits of Black people, and kindergarteners created houses inspired by Daniel Pinkwater’s book “The Big Orange Splot,” a story of acceptance and individuality.
Behind the event’s stage in the high school’s atrium hung a pieced-together mural of King that was made with different mediums by third graders at Great Oak Elementary School.
“As [Selectman] Dan Bennett has said, ‘the youth may constitute only 1/3 of our population, but they are 100% of our future,’” Djoko said. “To see them display their sense of justice and citizenship in this artwork is incredible.”
Students sang songs that projected King’s vision for love and acceptance during the event as part of the Danvers High School Chamber Singers, St. John’s Prep a capella group SwingTown and Brandeis University’s a cappella group VoiceMale.
Djoko’s son, Anthony Djoko, graduated from DHS in 2019, is now a senior at Brandeis and is the music director of VoiceMale. During the group’s performance Monday, Anthony shared a quote from King that his father often told him and his sisters growing up.
“If you can’t fly, run. If you can’t run, walk. If you can’t walk, crawl,” Anthony recited. “But the most important thing is that you keep moving forward.”
Dr. Charles Desmond said this is something that every Danvers resident can do to help build a more inclusive community.
“What we have to realize is that we all have something to offer to the conversation,” Desmond said. “Maybe it’s our presence in the conversation or our participation in helping advance the conversation, or raising critical questions that have to be considered with regards to what it is that we’re trying to do for this community.”
Desmond is a member of the Danvers Human Rights and Inclusion Committee and president of the Hildreth Stewart Charitable Foundation of Boson, a non-profit foundation that funds organizations who are committed to an equitable and sustainable society. He’s worked to create opportunity in higher education for marginalized communities, is a Silver and Bronze Star U.S. Army veteran and is a longtime Danvers resident.
He was awarded a Drum Major for Justice Award, an accolade given to those who honor King’s fight for equity and justice through their own work, at Monday night’s ceremony.
The school was a fitting place to receive the award and celebrate King’s legacy, he said.
“From these buildings come the long line of remarkable citizens who have risen up to speak up and to lead and to motivate us to stand up for our country and stay true to our beliefs,” Desmond said. “This is what Dr. King did. This is what we are all doing.”
“Dr. King is not dead,” he said. “His spirit is alive, and he’s with us today.”
