DANVERS — To quote Bob Dylan, as Salutatorian Kevin Sydlowski did in his speech at Danvers High School’s graduation Saturday morning, “the times are changing” for the Class of 2022.
“Change might be scary, but change creates good,” Sydlowski said.
Sydlowski was one of 195 graduates donning blue and white caps and gowns at the school’s Dr. Deering Stadium. During his speech, he looked back on the uncertainty that clouded much of his senior year. Specifically, where he would go to college, and what would come next.
A revelation came about while he was on a Danvers High music trip to Washington D.C. this spring.
He told the crowd at Saturday’s graduation that he and his friends found a spot that was empty of tourists and entirely peaceful behind the Lincoln Memorial, where they laid down to watch the sun set over the capital.
“The Earth stood still for a second at that moment, and I have no idea why I became at peace with all the change happening around me,” Sydlowski said. “I realized that change was leading me to a new chapter in life that was getting ready to explode.
“I hope that you all have your moment if you haven't already, to become at peace with the change that is happening around you,” he continued.
Class President Jake Spignese told his fellow graduates that with change comes opportunity.
“I know that each and every one of you, each and every one of us, will utilize this sense of knowledge that we've attained over the past years to make a profound impact on the world around us,” Spignese said.
Chase Kassiotis, the class’ essayist, implored his peers to keep kindness and respect in mind as they move forward.
“Treat the people around you, regardless of their occupation or status, with the same regard that you yourself wish to receive,” Kassiotis said. “The best way for a person to act is with a level of respect, dignity and empathy toward each individual.”
Principal Adam Federico said the Class of 2022 had conducted themselves “with class and dignity” despite the many hurdles they’ve had to face, especially during the pandemic.
At the start of the ceremony, he also led a moment of silence to honor former Danvers town manager Wayne Marquis, a beloved member of the community who died Wednesday following a battle with cancer.
“Mr. Marquis was always a supporter of Danvers High School, and I personally benefited from working with him early in my career,” Federico said before the moment of silence.
During the ceremony, class officers took the stage to look back at memories their class has made together.
Treasurer Paul Canning spoke about their time in middle school, Vice President Connor Horn discussed their freshmen and sophomore years and Secretary Arianna Bezanson reflected on their last two years at Danvers High.
They were supposed to be the most enjoyable ones of high school, Bezanson said, but they came with a slew of challenges.
On some days, the students were masked up in sterilized classrooms, while others they were at home and learning online. Sporting events were modified, as were many other activities, and school just felt different, Bezanson said.
But the class got through it, just like they will when it comes to the challenges ahead.
“If you want the rainbow, you’ve got to put up with the rain,” Bezanson said, quoting Dolly Parton. “Everyone's rainstorm has been different these past couple of years. But we have pushed through and reached our long awaited, amazing ending. And the ending here is just the beginning of our next chapter.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.