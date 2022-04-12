DANVERS — The town of Danvers has hired Jasmine Ramón to serve as the community's first director of equity and inclusion.
Ramón will provide leadership in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion for the town and serve as a resource for the Danvers Public Schools and the Peabody Institute Library in support of their DEI goals, the town announced on Tuesday.
"The events of the past few years, both locally and globally, have elevated the importance of establishing a culture of equity and inclusion, both as an organization and as a community," Town Manager Steve Bartha said in a press release. "Ms. Ramón emerged from a field of roughly 20 candidates as the clear choice for this position, and we are both grateful and excited that she chose to join our team."
Ramón most recently served as the assistant director of the Latinx Center at Tufts University and also works as an independent DEI consultant. She has a master's degree in sociology from Northeastern University and a bachelor's degree in communication studies from Alfred University in Alfred, New York.
Originally from Newburgh, New York, Ramón relocated to the Boston area for graduate school. She enjoys coaching youth soccer in her free time and is "thrilled to learn more about and celebrate the Danvers community members and work with a dynamic team in support of positive social change," according to the press release.
Danvers is one of several communities in Massachusetts to create a director of equity and inclusion director. Ramón's hiring comes as the town continues to deal with the fallout of several incidents over the last few years, including allegations of racist, homophobic and antisemitic behavior by the Danvers High School boys hockey team two years ago. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office is investigating the incident.
Ramón will begin her full-time role in late April.