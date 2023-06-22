DANVERS — The Danvers Historical Society is seeking new volunteer members for its Board of Trustees.
The Trustees are looking for individuals with experience in grant writing, corporate fundraising, building construction and repair, IT operations, or in events and social media as it prepares to celebrate the Society’s 135th anniversary in 2024, the organization said in a statement.
“Our Trustees have a special role to play in the Society,” Society President David McKenna said in the statement. “Together with our staff and volunteers, our Board members help make our Society welcoming to all. We need the talents of folks across Danvers to continue the legacy of this great organization!"
The Danvers Historical Society was founded in 1889 and is a non-profit organization that aims to preserve the history of the town.
Its collection of historic properties includes the National Landmark Derby Summer House, which was built in 1790s and is located along the gardens at the historic Glen Magna Farms. The Summer House, also known as the “Tea House,” recently had its famous “Reaper” and “Milkmaid” statues restored thanks to the Society and two matching grants that totaled $48,000.
Glen Magna, a National Register of Historic Places property, was purchased by the Society in 1963 so that it wouldn’t be destroyed for a large single-family home development. The blooming gardens and sprawling green space at the property, along with its classic colonial revival-style mansion, now serves as a venue for weddings and community events.
Last year, the Society’s 1754 Jeremiah Page House on Page Street was added to the National Votes for Women Trail in recognition of Anne L. Page, a longtime resident at the property who was trailblazer in early childhood education and a suffragist. The Society also received grants this year to restore the Conservatory at the home.
It’s historic sites like these that the new Trustees will help save and share for generations to come, according to the statement.
“The Society is growing its outreach through programming and preservation efforts at its two historic sites in Danvers,” the statement said. “These, along with a museum building in Danvers Square, illustrate the rich and distinctive history of our community.”
For more information about the Board of Trustees and how to join, email trustees-inquiry@danvershistory.org.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.